IESA cancels remaining state series activities

Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois Elementary School Association -- the state's organization for junior high athletics -- made the decision on April 3 on a telephone call to cancel all remaining state series activities for the 2020 spring season.

The bowling, scholastic bowl and track and field state series, music solo and ensemble contests and music organization contests were called off and they will not be rescheduled.

The sectional bowling tournaments were scheduled for April 18 and the state tournament for April 24-25. Scholastic bowling regional tournaments were scheduled for April 29 and music contests on May 1-2. The state track and field meet was scheduled for May 15-16 for Class 1A and May 22-23 for Class 2A at East Peoria.

"The health and safety of all individuals is much more important than interscholastic activities," the organization said in a release. "IESA takes seriously the COVID-19 situation and the health and welfare of our membership, students and fellow citizens is our primary concern in all decisions we are making during these unprecedented times."

There are several schools in the AdVantage area that are members of the IESA, including Alton Middle School, East Alton Middle School, Roxana Junior High, Lewis and Clark Junior High in Wood River, Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto and Coolidge Middle School in Granite City.

The IESA cancelled its state wrestling tournament on March 12, a day after COVID-19 became a worldwide pandemic.