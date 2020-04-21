IHSA leaves glimmer of hope for spring sports

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette girls soccer team poses with their 2019 regional championship. The IHSA announced Tuesday the state series for 2020 as been canceled. The door remains open for some possibility of regular season play though.

The IHSA released a statement Tuesday in response to governor J.B. Pritzker’s announcement Friday that Illinois schools would practice remote learning the rest of the academic year.

As expected, the IHSA state series was canceled, meaning no postseason play in 2020. There was also a suspension on contact days for sports this summer, but the door was left open for the possibility of a handful of regular season games. Those decisions will be made by individual administrations if the current stay at home order is lifted or modified.

In the final paragraph of the IHSA letter, executive director Craig Anderson said, “The possibility of playing a spring sport game this summer is about closure. If we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school team.”

The inconsistencies of the statement left questions with local athletic directors.

“It’s putting every district in the state in a unique and difficult spot,” Roxana AD Mark Briggs said.

Area ADs have been in communication Tuesday in regards to the IHSA’s statement. East Alton-Wood River AD Mark Beatty hopes those open lines of communication will stay in effect for collaborative decisions regarding spring sports.

“I’m hoping that’s what it’s going to be,” Beatty said. “The people I’ve spoken to, who have spoken to other ADs I haven’t, it seems like we’re all going to try to work together the best we can. It’s sort of like when you have snow days and the schools work together.”

Alton AD Chris Kusnerick said the Southwestern Conference, the league with the largest student bodies, continues to have open communications like they did prior to the coronavirus.

“We schedule a meeting once a month and we’ve continued to do that even though we haven’t been in school,” Kusnerick said. “Tomorrow will be our second meeting using Zoom. We’ve also communicated quite regularly through text message and email chains.”

And while the door is still open for a limited spring sports regular season, the ultimate decision remains on if the stay at home order is lifted or modified. The COVID-19 pandemic remains a fluid situation.

“This is such a fluid situation because we don’t know when or if we can come back,” Kusnerick said. “It’s very hard to plan. There is nothing to compare this or refer it to, it’s just some crazy times.”

If a stay at home order is lifted or modified, student-athlete safety is crucial. Kids will need at least a couple of weeks to prepare before being thrown right back into the heat of competition. Injuries can occur without the proper preparation for high level play.

“We’ve got to make sure safety is at the forefront of our concerns right now,” Briggs said.

Granite City AD John Moad and Brian Hoener, who will take over as Marquette Catholic AD on July 1, put themselves in the shoes of the seniors. It’s an important time in kids’ lives and tough to be in limbo.

“It's going to have a lasting effect on a lot of things, not just with high school athletics,” Moad said. “It is sad because their senior year is a special time. I just wish we could do more with our kids, but nobody expected this and nobody planned for this. We'll get through it together and see where this takes us.”

“It's disappointing for all of our players, especially our seniors and their families, school and the coaches,” Hoener said. “But the No. 1 goal is staying healthy and keeping everybody healthy.”

Civic Memorial AD Todd Hannaford and his staff are thinking outside of the box to create a special experience for their seniors. It’s one others should follow.

“We'll start switching our gears to possibly recognize our seniors, like we do normally on a senior night, through social media platforms and possibly through YouTube,” Hannaford said. “My secretary (Megan Govero) and I have been working on that.”

Hannaford just doesn’t see the possibility of how sports can be played anytime soon.

“The crazy thing is fall sports are right around the corner. That's still up in the air as much as the other things,” Hannaford said.

Fans, parents, coaches, administrators, players — they were all hoping for clear clarification from the IHSA Tuesday and unfortunately that didn’t happen. The glimmer of hope still exists, as slight as it may be.

“I’m not bashing the IHSA,” Briggs said. “They’ve done what they think is best for spring athletes by leaving the door open and I appreciate that thoughtfulness. I appreciate them giving the kids the opportunity to have a spring season, however it has put area superintendents and school boards in a difficult situation to make a decision that’s consistent with all other districts in the state.”

That’s why Beatty reiterated communication is key.

“We all need to be unified in this,” Beatty said.