IHSA still hopeful for spring season

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson released a statement via Twitter on Thursday, providing some semblance of hope for student athletes and sports fans that there will be a spring season.

Here’s what Anderson said in his statement:

IHSA Member School Administrators & Spring Sport Coaches,

I know this time continues to be a challenge for all of us. I hope this note finds you well.

As the IHSA staff and Board of Directors continue to monitor updates from government offices, as well as state and local health departments, we continue to support the possibility of our member schools completing both regular and postseason spring sport seasons. The date schools are allowed to return to session will determine the length of the spring sports season and the potential of an IHSA state series.

We will be working with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) to determine the need for an acclimatization period in advance of competition once school resumes. No timeline has been set at this time.

We are considering an extension of the spring sports season limitation to provide more participation opportunities for students. This may include movement of the postseason timelines and state series.

We will continue to provide updates as new information is available. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

If you need to contact our office, please do so via email as we are adhering to the “stay at home” directive.

Craig Anderson

IHSA Executive Director