IHSA to discuss final determination on spring sports Tuesday

With Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's announcement on Friday regarding Illinois high schools ceasing in-person learning for the remaining of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois High School Association will make a decision on the 2020 spring athletic season in a Board meeting on Tuesday.

Below is a statement from IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson:

“The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors is scheduled to meet via video conference on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

At that meeting, the Board will make a final determination on the IHSA’s spring sport state tournaments based on the Governor’s announcement on April 17 that Illinois high schools will not return to in-person learning this school year.

As we previously indicated, the cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year. More information will be provided following Tuesday’s Board meeting.”