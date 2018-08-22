Illinois safety in football initiative

The Illinois Athletic Trainers Association (IATA) has created the “Safety in Football Initiative” beginning this fall.

The object of the initiative is to promote increased safety measures already in place in Illinois to assist in diminishing catastrophic injuries in football. Football has come under scrutiny in recent years due to the inherent risk of injuries, most notably the potential long term neurological effects from concussions, such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The IATA doesn’t want these injury concerns to go ignored, but instead wants to recognize efforts to improve safety and limit injuries. As part of their campaign, track #ATsafeFB on social media.

Each week there will be a social media campaign promoting a specific game throughout the season. Week 1’s featured game is the Civic Memorial Eagles vs. the Marquette Catholic Explorers, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Hauser Field in Bethalto.

The Alton vs. Edwardsville game on Sept. 21 at the District 7 Sports Complex in Edwardsville will also be featured.

The “Safety in Football Initiative,” in conjunction with the IATA BOD, the state’s athletic trainers and their respective administrators, is designed to assist Illinois football programs ensure that they are operating with the utmost safety. It also makes sure sportsmanship, camaraderie and the enjoyment of football is maintained in the process.

The IATA is a professional membership organized for licensed athletic trainers (ATC) and others who support the athletic training profession in Illinois. Incorporated as a general not for profit corporation in 1982 with just over 100 members, the IATA currently serves over 1,600 members in a number of healthcare settings throughout Illinois.

Visit www.illinoisathletictrainers.org to learn more about the IATA.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter