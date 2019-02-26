Inaugural Bulls tournament a success

Vandalia Wrestling Club, Triad Little Knights Wrestling Club and Granite City Wrestling Club joined the Bulls Wrestling Club on Feb. 17 for the Inaugural Bulls Duals at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto.

Bulls Wrestling Club entered two teams into the dual event. Dual teams included wrestlers age 10 and younger from 47-102 pounds from each club.

Each team wrestled four dual matches, with Vandalia being crowned the dual champions. Bulls Black finished second, Granite City third, Triad fourth and Bulls Red fifth.

Wrestlers who won at three of four matches were named to the All-Tournament Team. Bulls grapplers named to the All-Tournament Team included: Brody Rayner, Noah Thomas, Braden Rayner, Avery Jaime, Eli Faus, Brady Hasenjaeger, Hudson Wesley, Brody Chester, and James Wojcikiewicz.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter