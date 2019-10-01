Jordyn Klein is Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Week

Klein

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE volleyball player Jordyn Klein. The junior from St Charles, Mo., is majoring in nursing and holds a 3.93 grade point average.

Klein leads the Cougars in digs with 234 and leads in digs per set with 4.25. Her best match so far on the season was against Central Arkansas, where she recorded a season high of 26 digs and 2 aces.

SIUE volleyball will be back in action at home Wednesday when they host Eastern Illinois in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter