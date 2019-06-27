Junior achievement

× Expand Tyler Lakin attempts to drive the ball during a recent PGA Junior League practice at The Legacy Golf Course.

Tristan Davis makes a putt during a recent PGA Junior League practice at The Legacy Golf Course.

For eight years, the PGA Junior League has made a positive impact on many young boys and girls in the country.

That impact can be felt at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

“We have kids out here every day who are hitting balls,” Legacy manager Brian Stitch said. “They’re pretty motivated. Anything you can do to get them away from those video games, get them outside and do some exercising and all of that, I’m all for it.”

The Legacy has its own PGA Junior League program. It has 26 golfers ages 6-13 and conducts lessons twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Stitch is the program’s instructor.

The PGA Junior League started in 2011 with 170 players in 16 teams all over the country. Now, the program has more than 4,200 programs, including the one at Legacy.

“It’s our fifth year of being in the program, but the entire program is eight years old,” Stitch said. “It’s through the PGA. Last year, there were over 50,000 kids nationwide. So it’s a tremendous program. It’s one of the best, if not the best, growing-the-game initiatives that the PGA has ever embarked upon.”

Stitch said Legacy is one of more than 80 golf courses in the St. Louis area that has a PGA Junior League program. Registration began in February and practice started in April. Each golfer paid $200 to join the program.

“Each golf course will come up with their own pricing,” Stitch said. “Our pricing is lower than anybody else’s because since it’s through the Granite City Park District, we always like to subsidize events. We want to be as economically feasible as possible, so anybody can participate in it. Besides being the lowest fee of any Granite City golf course, we also offer the most benefits for it.”

The program is divided into two teams and competes in a division called Metro East 2. Several other golf courses in the area such as Rolling Hills in Godfrey, Spencer T. Olin in Alton, and Oakbrook in Edwardsville also have junior golf programs.

“There is a competitive aspect to the league ... but that’s not our priority,” Stitch said. “Our priority is to have the kids fall in love with the game.”

Stitch, who has been Legacy’s manager since 2009, said he teaches golfers to have fun and learn proper etiquette, courtesy and respect.

“In my program, we’re a lot more than just a golf swing,” the instructor said.

Out of the $200 fee, golfers pay $125 to the Granite City Park District, which owns Legacy. The rest of the money goes to the PGA.

“What kids benefit from that is they get group golf lessons from myself for a three-month period of time twice a week,” Stitch said. “They get unlimited range balls to hit seven days a week. They come out and hit balls at no charge. You have at least five matches with other teams within your division, so they’ll play other golf courses and they’ll have matches in a two-person scramble format. It’s just a blast.”

The Legacy facts

Built in 1989

Purchased by the Granite City Park District in 2009

Home course of the Granite City High School boys and girls golf teams

