Junior Cardinal

Mason Roehr had a summer he’ll never forget.

First, the Granite City junior got selected to play for the St. Louis Cardinals Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program.

Then, he helped the team accomplish a big feat. The Cardinals earned a trip to the RBI World Series on Aug. 4-9 at Vero Beach, Fla., the former spring training home of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 60 years before moving to Arizona in 2008.

“It kind of felt like home because I was playing with a bunch of guys who were there for one purpose, and that is playing baseball,” Roehr said.

Roehr finished as one of the Cardinals’ top hitters in the tournament with a .597 average. He also helped the Cardinals finish with a 2-2 record and reach the Junior Division semifinals, where they lost to the Miami Marlins 5-4. Games were played at the Jackie Robinson Training Center.

“We played pretty well,” Roehr said. “We didn’t play as good as we wanted to start off. Toward the end of the tournament, we started picking it up a little bit.”

Roehr was the lone Illinois player on the Cardinals RBI team, which is mostly players from the St. Louis metropolitan area and is sponsored by the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club.

“Mason has a very great toolset,” Cardinals coach Al Manson said. “He’s a great kid. He works very hard and the sky’s the limit for him. He plays the game the right way. He’s very coachable. The one thing I like about him is he’s very respectful.”

RBI, a program sponsored by Major League Baseball, provides disadvantaged youths an opportunity to play baseball.

Manson said he decided to select Roehr to be on his team after seeing him play at Granite City High and for the Illinois Gators select baseball team.

“Mason is a good baseball player,” Manson said.

Roehr found out he was picked to play on the team after getting a call from Manson.

“Me and my dad (Justin) talked about it one night and decided that would be an awesome experience,” Roehr said. “Ever since then, I was pumped up for it.”

Roehr and the Cardinals qualified for the RBI World Series by going 4-0 in a regional tournament at Indianapolis in July. Roehr had three hits with four RBIs in the 14-3 win over Indy RBI in the regional championship game on July 27.

Roehr said he and his teammates had great chemistry during the regional and national tournaments.

“I had never played with any of these kids,” he said. “Al has never been my coach. I didn’t know what to expect. But we basically hit it off as soon as we got there. We started playing ball and we ended up doing pretty well. Then, they flew us out to Florida and we ended up doing pretty well there, too.”

Roehr has played varsity for the GCHS baseball program for two years and has verbally committed to continue his baseball career at Missouri State after he graduates in 2021.

The junior said the trip to Florida has given him motivation for the next two years.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “I’m already looking forward to next year and I’m counting down the days. Having Al as the coach was an amazing time and I can’t wait to get back at it.”

