JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY: On to Normal

Two teams and two individuals from the Riverbend area have qualified for the Illinois Elementary School Association state cross country meet, scheduled for Oct. 19 at Maxwell Park in Normal.

The Trimpe boys and girls teams, Alex Macias of Alton Middle School and Laynie Gehrs have punched their ticket to state. Gehrs and the Trimpe boys and girls teams will compete in Class 2A and Macias will run in Class 3A.

The Trimpe boys and girls qualified for state by placing second in the Class 2A Roxana Sectional on Oct. 12 at the Bethalto Sports Complex. The Eagles finished with 43 points in the girls division and 83 in the boys race.

Trimpe's Avari Combes won the girls individual race at the Roxana Sectional with a 13:16. Delaney Griffin (sixth, 13:30), Kinley Govero (10th, 13:50), Meredith Brueckner (13th, 14:19), Claire Shaw (17th, 14:47), Marlee Durbin (23rd, 15:11) and Shelby Quick (49th, 17:14) were the other Eagles who competed in the girls race.

Gehrs finished seventh in the girls race to qualify as an individual.

In the boys race, D.J. Dutton was the top finisher for Trimpe, placing fourth with a 12:10. Rounding out the Eagles were Caden Heston (9th, 12:30), Lucas Naugle (14th, 12:47), Justice Eldridge (23rd, 13:09), Mason Walker (43rd, 13:44), Patrick Jaeggi (49th, 13:53) and Jacob Cranford (59th, 14:30).

Macias competed in the Class 3A Glenwood Sectional on Oct. 12 at Chatham Community Park. and qualified for state as an individual. His state race is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

Gehrs and the Trimpe girls will race at 11 a.m. and the Trimpe boys will run at 11:45 a.m.