JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL: Eighth-grade power

× Expand The Roxana eighth-grade girls basketball team poses with its regional championship trophy on Thursday. The Shells knocked off Southwestern 38-36 in the IESA Class 8-3A Regional 16 title game at Roxana Junior High.

In a span of two hours, two Riverbend schools celebrated girls basketball regional championships in the eighth-grade division on Thursday.

The Alton Middle School Junior Redbirds cruised to a 48-20 win over the Trimpe Middle School Eagles in the IESA Class 8-4A Regional 16 championship game at AMS, while the Roxana Junior High Shells came from behind to beat the Southwestern Piasa Birds 38-36 in the Class 8-3A Regional 16 title game at RJHS.

AMS advanced to play the East St. Louis Mason-Clark Regional champion in the sectional title game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto. The Junior Redbirds will take a 21-1 record into the contest.

Roxana will play Hillsboro (16-3) in the sectional championship game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Vandalia Junior High School. The Shells improved to 20-3 after beating Southwestern on Thursday.

The winners of both sectional games will advance to the state tournament. The Class 8-4A state tournament will start on Dec. 14 at Meridian High School in Macon and the Class 8-3A state tournament will be held at Germantown Hills Middle School. AMS and Roxana have never qualified for the state tournament in girls basketball in the eighth-grade division.

AMS qualified for state in the seventh-grade division for the second year in a row after winning a sectional title on Wednesday and will be playing in the state tournament that starts on Saturday at Bolingbrook. The Junior Redbirds won a state championship in the seventh-grade division last year.

Roxana trailed Southwestern 36-29 in the fourth quarter before coming back with a 9-0 run to pull off the win. The Shells, the No. 1 seed in the Roxana Regional, advanced to the championship game by beating Staunton 30-15 in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Alyssa Abromoivch, Lorali Copeland, Abby and Laynie Gehrs, Kinsley Mouser, Ava Strohmeier and Aubrey Wiegand make up the Roxana team, coached by Carol Fletcher.

Mouser finished with 17 points, including a 3-pointer from half-court as time expired in the first quarter. She also was 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.

Abby Gehrs finished with seven points, including the game-winning basket with 45 seconds left in the game.

AMS led 12-0 over Trimpe after the first quarter in the AMS Regional finals and never looked back. The Junior Redbirds, the No. 1 seed, won 59-7 over Jerseyville in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Ziah Jones, Kaylea Lacey, Tayen Kiyoko Proctor, Janaeya Wheeler, Tayen Orr, Jasmine Davis, Amani Leonard, Makyah Martin, Eyona Jordan, Talia Norman, Amarie Robinson, Ta'Mear Gordon, Jarius Powers and Trista White make up the AMS eighth-grade team, which is coached by Amber Gieseking.

Norman scored 20 points, Proctor finished with 14 and Powers added 10. The night before, the trio combined for 35 points to lead the AMS seventh-grade team to a 49-28 win over Mason-Clark in the regional title game at Trimpe.

Trimpe finished its season at 19-6. Bryleigh Ward scored eight points to lead the Eagles.