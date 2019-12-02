JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL: Flying to another regional title

The Alton Middle School girls basketball team is looking to capture another state championship in the seventh-grade level this year.

The Junior Redbirds are four wins away of doing just that.

AMS defeated Edwardsville Liberty 27-17 in the Class 7-4A Regional 15 championship game on Nov. 26 at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto. The Junior Redbirds will return to Trimpe to play the East St. Louis Clark Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Sectional 8 title game.

The winner advances to the 7-4A state tournament, which starts on Saturday at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook.

The AMS seventh-graders will head into Wednesday's contest with a 21-0 mark. Last year, the Junior Redbirds finished with a 24-0 record and captured a state title. They became the first team to win a state crown in any sport at AMS.

Four of those players return from last year's team. They are Kiyoko Proctor, Jaliyah Wallace, Meyonna Banks and Jarius Powers. Proctor was the AMS' leading scorer during the postseason with 107 points in five games a year ago.

The other players on the seventh-grade team are Zariyah Gilmore, Kya Ingram, Kaylea Lacey, Ava Harris, Kyridas Orr, McKenna McNamee, Morissa Stark and Talia Norman.

After receiving a first-round bye, AMS blew past Edwardsville Lincoln 45-10 in the regional semifinals on Nov. 25. The win over Liberty marked the second year in a row the Junior Redbirds won a regional title in the seventh-grade division.

On Wednesday, AMS will be playing a Clark team that is 9-9 and knocked off Cahokia Wirth 30-23 in the Regional 16 title game at its home floor on Nov. 27.