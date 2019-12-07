JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL: Let's do it again

× Expand The Alton Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball team poses with its sectional championship trophy on Wednesday. It will look to capture a state championship trophy on Thursday.

The Alton Middle School girls basketball team is one victory away from winning its second straight state championship in the seventh-grade level.

The Junior Redbirds won their quarterfinal and semifinal games at the Class 7-4A state tournament at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook on Saturday. AMS defeated Oak Prairie of Lockport 44-27 in the quarterfinals and Taylorville 35-28 in the semifinals and will return to Bolingbrook at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when it faces the Ingersoll Middle School Lady Giants in the finals.

Ingersoll, located in Canton, beat Effingham 29-20 in the quarerfinals and Martino Junior High 31-20 in the semifinals and will take a 26-1 record into the contest with AMS.

Martino, a school from New Lenox, came into the tournament undefeated at 24-0. With the loss to Ingersoll, it will face Taylorville in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

AMS will take a 24-0 record into Thursday's game against Ingersoll, which is competing in the state tournament in the seventh-grade division for the 12th time and has won three state titles.

The Junior Redbirds won a state title in the seventh-grade level last year, defeating Troy Middle School of Shorewood in the finals. It marked the first state championship of any sport for AMS.

The Junior Redbirds -- coached by Jeff Harris -- advanced to state by beating Mason-Clark Middle School of East St. Louis in the sectional finals on Wednesday at Trimpe Middle School. Their eighth-grade team can qualify for state with a victory over Cahokia Wirth in the sectional championship game, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trimpe.

Kiyoko Proctor scored a combined 35 points in the two games on Saturday. She had 14 against Oak Prairie and 21 with four 3-pointers against Taylorville.

Jarius Powers had 17 points in the two games, including 12 against Oak Prairie.

Proctor and Powers are among the returning players from last year's state championship seventh-grade team.

Talia Norman and Kaylea Lacey each had 11 points in Saturday's contests against Oak Prairie and Tayloryville.

Ava Harris, Kyridas Orr, McKenna McNamee, Jaliyah Wallace, Zariyah Gilmore, Jaylynn Smiley, Morissa Stark, Meyonna Banks and Kya Ingram round out the AMS roster.