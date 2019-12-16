JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL: One more to go for AMS

× Expand The Alton Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team will be playing for a state title on Thursday when it takes on Troy Middle School in the finals at Meridian High School in Macon.

The Alton Middle School girls basketball team will look to add some more state championship hardware to its already growing trophy case.

This time, the program is looking to win a state title in the eighth-grade division.

The Junior Redbirds will play Troy Middle School of Shorewood at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the IESA Class 8-4A state championship game at Meridian High School in Macon. They will take a 24-1 record into the contest.

AMS has never won a state crown in the eighth-grade division. The school won its second straight title in the seventh-grade division last week, winning 39-28 in the 7-4A championship game at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook.

The Junior Redbirds advanced to the championship game by beating Brooks Middle School of Harvey 43-15 in the quarterfinals and Mokena 34-20 in the semifinals on Saturday. They hit a combined 10 three-pointers in the two games.

Kiyoko Proctor, who helped the seventh-grade team win a state title last week, scored a combined 30 points in the two games. She poured in 16 against Brooks and 14 against Mokena and hit seven 3-pointers.

Talia Norman is the team's second leading scorer with 21 points. She finished with 17 against Brooks. Norman also played for the seventh-grade state championship team.

Ziah Jones, Kaylea Lacey, Janaeya Wheeler, Tayen Orr, Jasmine Davis, Amani Leonard, Makyah Martin, Eyona Jordan, Amarie Robinson, Ta'Mear Gordon, Jarius Powers and Trista White round out the AMS eighth-grade team, which is coached by Amber Gieseking.

Troy will take a 25-2 record into Thursday's game. The Trojans beat Thomas Middle School of Arlington Heights in the quarterfinals and Ingersoll Middle School of Canton in the semifinals to advance to the title game against AMS. Troy won a state title in the eighth-grade division last year.

A year ago, the Junior Redbirds beat Troy in the Class 7-4A state championship game to win the first state crown for AMS in any sport.

Also, the Roxana eighth-grade team saw its season end with a 28-22 loss to Pleasant Plains in the quarterfinals of the Class 8-3A state tournament at Germantown Hills Middle School on Saturday. The Shells finished their season at 21-4 and competed at state for the first time in program history.

Ava Strohmeier scored 10 points to lead Roxana, which also had Alyssa Abromoivch, Lorali Copeland, Abby and Laynie Gehrs, Kinsley Mouser and Aubrey Wiegand on its roster. Carol Fletcher is the head coach.