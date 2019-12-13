JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL: State champs again

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball team poses with its state championship trophy after beating Ingersoll Middle School 39-28 in the title game on Thursday at Bolingbrook.

The Alton Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball team celebrated another state championship on Thursday night.

The Junior Redbirds won their second straight state crown in the seventh-grade division after beating the Ingersoll Lady Giants of Canton 39-28 in the IESA Class 7-4A title game at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook. AMS finished its season at 25-0.

Last year, the Junior Redbirds beat Troy Middle School of Shorewood in the title game to bring home the first state championship in any sport at AMS. They finished 24-0.

On Thursday, AMS led 10-7 after the first quarter and 22-13 at halftime. Ingersoll, which competed in the state tournament in the seventh-grade division for the 12th time, ended its season at 26-2.

Talia Norman and Kiyoko Proctor scored in double digits for the Junior Redbirds. Norman finished with 13 points and Proctor added 12 with two 3-pointers

Also, Jarius Powers scored eight points, Kaylea Lacey had four and Meyonna Banks finished with two.

Proctor, Powers and Banks played on last year's state championship team. Another member from the 2018 squad, Jaliyah Wallace, also played on Thursday, but didn't score any points.

The other players on the seventh-grade team are Zariyah Gilmore, Kya Ingram, Ava Harris, Kyridas Orr, McKenna McNamee and Morissa Stark. Jeff Harris is the head coach.

Alton advanced to the state finals after beating Oak Prairie of Lockport in the quarterfinals and Taylorville in the semifinals on Saturday. The Junior Redbirds beat Mason-Clark of East St. Louis in the sectional finals on Dec. 5 at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto to advance to state.

Now, Alton is looking to add an eighth-grade state championship to its trophy case. The eighth-grade squad will play Brooks Middle School of Harvey at 10 a.m. in a first-round game of the Class 8-4A state tournament at Meridian High School in Macon. The Junior Redbirds are 22-1.