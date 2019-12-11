JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL: Statebound hoopsters

The Alton and Roxana eighth-grade girls basketball teams made history on Wednesday.

Both teams won IESA sectional championships and qualified for state tournament play, making it the first time both schools will be playing in state competition in the eighth-grade level.

AMS cruised to a 33-11 victory over Cahokia Wirth in the Class 8-4A sectional title game at Trimpe Middle School, while Roxana knocked off Hillsboro 40-29 in overtime in the Class 8-3A sectional championship game at Vandalia Junior High School.

AMS will play Brooks Middle School of Harvey in a first-round game at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Class 8-4A state tournament at Meridian High School in Macon. The Junior Redbirds will enter the game with a 22-1 record.

Roxana will play Pleasant Plains in a first-round game at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 8-3A state tournament at Germantown Hills Middle School, located outside Peoria. The Shells improved to 21-3 with the victory over Hillsboro on Wednesday.

AMS and Roxana became the second and third teams in the AdVantage-area to qualify for state in girls basketball. The AMS seventh-grade team will play for a state title at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Ingersoll in the 7-4A state championship game at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook. The Junior Redbirds are the defending champion in the seventh-grade division.

Alyssa Abromoivch, Lorali Copeland, Abby and Laynie Gehrs, Kinsley Mouser, Ava Strohmeier and Aubrey Wiegand make up the Roxana team, coached by Carol Fletcher. The Shells advanced to sectionals by beating Southwestern 38-36 in the regional title game on Dec. 5 at Roxana Junior High.

Ziah Jones, Kaylea Lacey, Kiyoko Proctor, Janaeya Wheeler, Tayen Orr, Jasmine Davis, Amani Leonard, Makyah Martin, Eyona Jordan, Talia Norman, Amarie Robinson, Ta'Mear Gordon, Jarius Powers and Trista White make up the AMS eighth-grade team, which is coached by Amber Gieseking.

Norman, Powers and Proctor also play for the AMS seventh-grade team.

The third-place and championship games for the 3A and 4A state tournaments are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.