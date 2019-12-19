JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL: Twice is nice

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team poses with its state championship trophy on Thursday after beating Troy Middle School of Plainfield in the finals at Macon.

For the second time in a week, the Alton Middle School girls basketball team brought home another state championship.

This time, it was the eighth-grade squad that celebrated a state crown.

AMS cruised to a 57-24 win over Troy Middle School of Plainfield in the IESA Class 8-4A state championship game on Thursday at Meridian High School in Macon. It's the first girls basketball state title for the Junior Redbirds in the eighth-grade division.

Last week, AMS won its second straight crown in the seventh-grade division after beating Ingersoll Middle School 39-28 in the 7-4A title game at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook.

The Junior Redbirds now have won three state titles in girls basketball in two years. Before last year, AMS had never won a state title in any sport.

With the win on Thursday, the Junior Redbirds' eighth-grade team finished its season at 25-1. AMS' only loss was to West Lincoln-Broadwell, which won the Class 8-1A state title on Thursday.

The Junior Redbirds led 22-17 at halftime before running away in the second half, outscoring Troy 35-7.

AMS advanced to the finals by beating Brooks Middle School of Harvey 43-15 in the quarterfinals and Mokena 34-20 in the semifinals, both games were played on Saturday.

Kiyoko Proctor, a seventh-grader, led the Junior Redbirds with 18 points. She finished with 48 points in the three games of the state tournament.

Jarius Powers, another seventh-grader, finished with 14 points against Troy and 26 for the tournament. Tayen Orr, an eighth-grader, scored 11 points. Seventh-grader Talia Norman had eight points and eighth-grader Amani Leonard added six.

Jasmine Davis, Ta'Mear Gordon, Ziah Jones, Eyona Jordan, Kaylea Lacey, Makyah Martin, Amarie Robinson, Jariah Webber, Janaeya Wheeler and Trista White rounded out the Junior Redbirds, who were coached by Amber Gieseking.

Troy, which won a state title in the eighth-grade division last year, finished its season at 25-3.