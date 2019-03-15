JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL: On the final four

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana Junior High eighth-grade volleyball team poses with its sectional championship plaque on March 11. The Shells advanced to the semifinals of the IESA Class 8-4A state tournament after beating Hawthorn South in a first-round match on Friday at Mount Zion High School.

The Roxana Junior High eighth-grade volleyball team will be bringing home a state trophy on Saturday.

The Shells hope it will be a state championship trophy.

Roxana advanced to the semifinals of the IESA Class 8-4A state tournament after cruising to a 25-10, 25-9 win over the Vernon Hills Hawthorn South Eagles on Friday in a first-round match at Mount Zion High School.

The Shells will play Normal Kingsley in the battle of undefeated teams in the semifinals at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Roxana is 24-0, while Kingsley is 27-0.

Champaign Edison and Frankfort Hickory Creek will play in the other semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The semifinal winners will square off in the championship match at 3:15 p.m. The losing teams will play in the third-place match at 2 p.m.

Roxana is guaranteed to finish with its first state volleyball trophy in the eighth-grade level. Three years ago, the school's seventh-grade team placed fourth at state.

The Shells' eighth-graders were led by Destiny Vuysteke with 14 service points and Madelyn Mosby with two aces and nine service points.

C.J. Ross, Kylie Crump, Lily Daugherty, Kailey Watt, Ava Meneses, Kendall Kamp, Kaylyn Dixon, Peyton Petit, Macy Cartwright and Kennedi White round out the squad, which handed Hawthorn South its first loss of the season. The Eagles finished their season at 15-1.

Mike McKinney is the Shells' coach.

Roxana won a trip to Mount Zion by defeating Rochester in the Sectional 7 championship match on Monday at Rochester, making it the first time an eighth-grade volleyball team from RJHS qualified for state.