JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL: Regional champs

The Roxana Shells eighth grade girls volleyball team maintained their flawless season on Tuesday.

The junior Shells defeated East St. Louis Clark 25-10, 20-25, 25-13 in the Class 8-4A East St. Louis Clark Regional finals to improve to 22-0.

Roxana now advances to Sectional 7 at Rochester Junior High at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The eighth graders await their opponent from the Chatham Glenwood Regional, which has its semifinal matches scheduled for tonight. Edwardsville Liberty and Taylorville meet at 5 tonight, while Rochester and Glenwood play directly after. The regional title tilt is set for 5:30 Thursday.

Members of the Roxana eighth grade team are, Kailey Watt, Ava Meneses, Kendall Kamp, Kaylyn Dixon, Peyton Petit, Macy Cartwright, Kennedi White, Madelyn Mosby, C.J. Ross, Kylie Crump, Lily Daugherty and Destiny Vuylsteke. They are coached by Mike McKinney.

The regional title for the Shells eighth graders came a day after the seventh grade volleyball team saw its season end at 22-2. Roxana’s seventh graders lost 25-14 and 25-10 to Rochester at the 7-4A Edwardsville Lincoln Sectional on Monday.