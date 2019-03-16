JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL: Shells come in fourth at state

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana eighth-grade volleyball team poses with its fourth-place trophy at the IESA Class 8-4A state tournament on Saturday at Mount Zion High. The Shells finished their season at 24-2.

Even though it didn't win a state championship, the Roxana Junior High eighth-grade volleyball team still got to bring home some more hardware on Saturday.

The Shells finished fourth in the IESA Class 8-4A state tournament after losing to the Hickory Creek Tigers 25-9, 25-20 in the third-place match at Mount Zion High School. Roxana finished its season at 24-2.

Normal Kingsley won the state title with a two-game win over Champaign Edison in the championship match.

Roxana earned its first state volleyball trophy in the eighth-grade level and its second overall. The Shells' seventh-graders placed fourth in the Class 7-3A tournament in 2016.

It also marked the second time in a week that a Roxana Junior High sports team picked up a state trophy. The wrestling team finished third at the Class 1A state tournament at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb on March 9.

The Roxana eighth-grade volleyball team advanced to the state semifinals by beating Vernon Hills Hawthorn South in a first-round match on Friday.

On Saturday, the Shells' hopes for a state championship and an undefeated season were washed away with a 25-13, 25-23 loss to Normal Kingsley in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

With the win over Roxana in the third-place match, Hickory Creek finished its season at 21-1. The Frankfort school was coming off a three-game loss to Edison in the semifinals.

Macy Cartwright and CJ Ross each had 9 service points in the two matches on Saturday to lead the Shells, who advanced to state by winning the Rochester Sectional on Monday.

Kylie Crump, Lily Daugherty, Destiny Vulsteke, Kailey Watt, Ava Meneses, Kendall Kamp, Kaylyn Dixon, Peyton Petit, Kennedi White and Madelyn Mosby round out the Roxana squad. Mike McKinney coaches the Shells.