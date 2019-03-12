JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL: State bound Shells

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana eighth grade girls volleyball team poses with the Class 8-4A Rochester Sectional championship plaque on Monday after beating Rochester 27-25, 25-22. The Shells begin state at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Mount Zion High School.

The Roxana eighth grade girls volleyball team kept their perfect season intact on Monday. They also punched their ticket to the IESA Class 8-4A state tournament.

The Shells improved to 23-0 with a 27-25, 25-22 victory over Rochester in Sectional 7 at Rochester Junior High.

The 8-4A state tournament will be played at Mount Zion High School. Roxana meets Vernon Hills Hawthorn South (15-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

A win would propel the Shells into the semifinals at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. If they lose their season will be over. The third place and championship matches will also be played on Saturday.

The Roxana eighth grade squad is comprised of, Kailey Watt, Ava Meneses, Kendall Kamp, Kaylyn Dixon, Peyton Petit, Macy Cartwright, Kennedi White, Madelyn Mosby, C.J. Ross, Kylie Crump, Lily Daugherty and Destiny Vuylsteke. They are coached by Mike McKinney.