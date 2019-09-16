Legendary McKendree coach to speak Oct. 1

Former McKendree University basketball coach Harry Statham will serve as the featured speaker for the Dick Condrey Southwestern Illinois retired officials, administrators and friends annual meeting.

It's set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Horseshoe Lounge, 950 Talon Drive in O'Fallon. Those attending can arrive as early as 10:30 that morning. There will a buffet at 11 and social time following it. Cost is $15 per person.

For more information, contact Rich Essington at essingtonn@yahoo.com or (618) 973-3095, or Otto Daech at ottodaech.bz@statefarm.com or (618) 345-6792. For directions to Horseshoe Lounge, call (618) 206-6418.

Statham registered a collegiate record 1,122 wins (for four-year universities) at McKendree during a legendary 52-year career. He took the Bearcats to the NAIA Tournament 15 times and his teams made 41 postseason appearances.

