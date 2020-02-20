Legends of the pitch

× Expand photos by Theo Tate (From left) Steve Trittschuh (right) poses with his St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame plaque with Ron Jacober. Gene Baker gets a hug from daughter Bridget during the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on Feb. 10.

Steve Trittschuh was thrilled to be reunited with Gene Baker at the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on Feb. 10 at Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon.

“It’s great seeing coach Baker here,” Trittschuh said. “I haven’t seen him in years.”

Four decades ago, Baker and Trittschuh were part of a big rivalry between the Granite City South and North soccer teams. Baker was the coach of the South team, while Trittschuh was one of the top players of the North team.

“They’re huge rivals,” Trittschuh said.

Both Baker and Trittschuh went on to enjoy outstanding soccer careers. Baker coached the GCHS program to 9 state championships and won 514 matches in 27 seasons, while Trittschuh earned an all-American award and two all-state awards in his prep soccer career, participated in the Olympic Games and the World Cup and played professionally for numerous years.

The honors caught the attention of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame committee. Baker and Trittschuh were among the 10 inductees in this year’s class.

Baker, who earned his sixth hall of fame award, had a large number of former players and colleagues attend the ceremony. He got a big round of applause when he spoke.

“(Former Granite City player) Tony Segobiano was so much responsible for bringing the people out tonight,” Baker said.

Trittschuh earned his hall of fame honor just a month after being named head coach of Saint Louis FC.

“One of the evolutions of (Saint Louis University soccer) coach (Bob) Guelker was before a game, he would say make the game better and elevate the game,” Baker said. “What he meant by that was make it better for the people who follow you as to how you play and as to how you conduct yourself. Certainly, that’s going on at that program with Steve. He will be a big plus and I wish him well.”

Trittschuh played for the North Steelers boys soccer team from 1979-82. He played against the Warriors 11 times during his prep career.

After earning all-American and all-state honors in his senior year, Trittschuh went on to play at SIUE. He also played professionally for the St. Louis Steamers and the St. Louis Ambush.

Trittschuh was a member of the U.S. national team and played in the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, and in the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

“Soccer is a sport that I always loved and to be able to go to a World Cup and represent the United States, it was an experience I’ll never forget,” Trittschuh said.

Trittschuh worked as a head coach with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks for 4 years before being hired at Saint Louis FC in January.

“I still follow as much as I can with soccer,” Baker said. “I certainly will follow with Trittschuh being there (at Saint Louis FC). I can’t say enough good things about what kind of guy Trittschuh is.”

Baker took over the Granite City soccer program in 1973. He also coached at Riverview Gardens and Blackburn College and was a member of the Saint Louis University men’s soccer team that won a national title in 1965.

During Baker’s tenure at GCHS, his team qualified for state 14 times and had 13 All-Americans and 44 all-state players.

“It was a wonderful opportunity,” Baker said. “It was such a great fit. Why did we win? We had really good players. In addition to that, we had great families.”

