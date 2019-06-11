LEGION BASEBALL: Post 126 takes second in Ballwin tourney

× Expand Submitted Photo The Alton American Legion Post 126 baseball team poses with the second place trophy at the Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament in Ballwin on Sunday. Alton went 4-1 in the tournament.

Alton American Legion Post 126 enjoyed a solid weekend at the Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament in Ballwin from June 7-9.

Post 126 went 4-1 and earned second place in the tournament. The team went 3-0 during pool play. Alton posted wins over Thoman Boothe (16-0), Chesterfield (11-1), Ballwin (16-1) and Lemay (4-2).

In the championship game Post 126 lost 10-5 to Jefferson City.