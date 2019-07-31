LEGION BASEBALL: State bound

× Expand Submitted Photo The Bethalto American Legion Post 214 junior baseball team poses with the consolation trophy from the Fifth Division Tournament. After dropping their first game in the Fifth Division, Bethalto recovered to run the gauntlet in the consolation bracket and earn a third and final qualifying slot for the state tournament. Post 214 opens state play at noon Thursday vs. Milan Post 559 at Sherrard High School.

Bethalto American Legion Post 214 revamped its junior program this summer and the results have been astounding.

Post 214 is headed to the junior legion state tournament to be played in Sherrard and Moline beginning Thursday. Bethalto joins Breese, Valmeyer, Wheaton, Moline, Milan, Eureka and Ford-Iroquois in the state bracket. Bethalto, Breese and Valmeyer all represent the Fifth Division out of southern Illinois.

Post 214 begins play at state against Milan Post 559, the host of the tournament, at noon Thursday at Sherrard High School. The tournament continues through Sunday. Bethalto carries a 16-5 record into state.

Nick Dorsey is the manager of the revamped junior team and he’s assisted by Zach Klaustermeier and Dan Fletcher. Tim Wieneke serves as general manager. The roster is comprised of, Andrew Wieneke, Landon Neilson, Jordan Hendricks, Tommy Strubhart, Grant Lane, Chandler Powell, Ian Heflin, Luke Parmentier, Nick Williams, Miguel Gonzales, Shug Walker, Drake Walker, Eli Smock and Brendon Smith.