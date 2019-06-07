LEGION BASEBALL: The boys of summer

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Ethan Kopsie is one of several returning players for the Alton Post 126 Senior American Legion baseball team this summer.

The Alton Post 126 Senior American Legion baseball team is back for another season this summer.

Alton was scheduled to compete against Chesterfield and Thoman Boothe Post 338 on Friday at the Ballwin Tournament on Friday. The squad will play against Ballwin at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Post 126 returns for its second straight summer. Last summer, Alton fielded its first Senior Legion team since 2013. In the past, Alton combined its players with the Edwardsville Post 199 players to form the Metro-East Bears.

Post 126 finished its 2018 season after 27-18 after going 2-2 in the American Legion senior state tournament at SIUE's Roy E. Lee Field. Alton was the host of the event.

Returning players from last year include Adam Stilts, Zach Knight and Nathan Lemons of Alton, Jayce Maag and Ethan Kopsie of Marquette Catholic and Gage Booten of East Alton-Wood River.

The other players are Griffen Bianco, Ryan Best, Cullen McBride, Jacob Weidner, Tyler Steward, Owen Macias, Owen Stendeback, Preston Schepers, John Durrwatchter, Nick Rayfield and Kenny Beachum.

Dennis Sharp, Doug Booten, Nick Paulda, Connor Melton and Chris Ford make up the Alton coaching staff.

Alton plays all of its home games at SIUE. It will play a home game at 8 p.m. Monday against Belleville.