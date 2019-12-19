Life in the fast lane

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City graduate Chris Rongey (left) poses with his varsity ‘G’ letter he received from the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame committee during a ceremony on Nov. 8. Standing next to him is Hall of Fame chairman Daren DePew.

photo by Theo Tate Chris Rongey, serving as master of ceremonies during the Hall of Fame event, speaks to the audience.

After Chris Rongey graduated from Granite City High School in 1995, he never dreamed of working in the radio business.

“I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do,” Rongey said.

Now, Rongey has 17 years of sports radio experience, including two with St. Louis sports station 101 ESPN (WXOS-FM). He’s one of the members of 101 ESPN’s afternoon show, “The Fast Lane.”

“I’m having a good time,” Rongey said. “The show is a lot of fun.”

Rongey had worked at Chicago’s sports station, 670 The Score, for 14 years before getting employed at 101 ESPN in February 2017.

“I didn’t know if I ever was going to come back and live in St. Louis again, but this opportunity was too good to not take,” Rongey said. “With my mom still in Granite City, I thought it would be a good thing and a good fit. Everything has been great since I’ve been home.”

Rongey is also thrilled that he’s got to work as emcee of the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame ceremony twice since he returned to the St. Louis area. He attended the 2017 and 2019 ceremonies.

“I loved doing it, and I was pretty thrilled when they asked me to do it the first time,” Rongey said. “I didn’t expect it to be doing it someday. So it was a nice thing for me to be able to come back and do it.”

At this year’s ceremony on Nov. 8 at GCHS’ Performing Arts Center, Rongey received a varsity ‘G’ letter from the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame committee for his work as emcee.

“It was a really cool thing,” Rongey said. “It was a nice gesture. They didn’t have to do that. They gave me that and a couple of shirts and a hat and stuff, and they didn’t have to do that. I was more than happy to come back.”

Rongey attended Illinois State University after graduating from GCHS. At first, he was studying film and television production before a friend convinced him to work at a radio station at the Normal school.

Rongey’s radio career took off from there. He worked at an AM station in Normal before later getting employed at 670 The Score in Chicago in October 2002. While in Chicago, Rongey did studio work for White Sox baseball games and worked as an anchor for sports updates.

“I didn’t grow up thinking I would do that,” Rongey said. “However, I had an interest on how broadcasters worked. Like everybody else, I was a fan of Jack Buck, Mike Shannon and Ken Wilson. I used to pay attention and I was really fascinated by them and how that job was. I didn’t ever think that’s what I was going to do.”

In 101 ESPN’s “The Fast Lane,” Rongey is part of a talk show group that includes Randy Karraker and former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Brad Thompson. The show airs 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rongey, who lives in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, said he enjoys doing talk radio.

“I like how you can be on the fly and think of a different direction to go,” he said. “So that’s a completely different thing that I actually was going to do. I love it. It’s really a neat job to get to do every day.”

Life as a Warrior

Worked as a statistician for the GCHS volleyball team

His aunt, Cindy Gagich, worked for the Granite City School District

A member of the National Honor Society, science and photo clubs and the GCHS boys tennis team

