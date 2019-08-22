Living in the cage

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City graduate Sal Woods, seen here at the Hit Squad in Granite City, has been a mixed martial arts fighter since 2005.

Sal Woods’ first mixed martial arts fight in 2005 was a memorable one.

The former Granite City High wrestling standout competed against Royce Amsden in front of 500 people at the Granite City Knights of Columbus Hall, most of them were cheering his name. Woods made the hometown fans happy by picking up a victory.

“That place was raucous when I walked in there,” Woods said. “It was rumbling. I got that submission win. The roar of the crowd was addicting. I knew from that day on that I was going to be doing this.”

After 14 years and 32 matches, Woods is still fighting. He also coaches and trains at the Hit Squad facility in Granite City.

“To be able to do it as long as I have done it so far and having so much fun with it, it’s great,” Woods said. “It’s almost like I was born to do it. In Granite City, there’s something about being from a tough town and growing up tough, it makes you want to be tough. It helps.”

Woods has a 16-16 record. During his career, he competed against a pair of MMA fighters who went on to capture world championships. They were Tyron Woodley (UFC Welterweight) and Michael Chandler (Bellator Lightweight).

Woods hasn’t had a fight since July 2018. He said he hopes to compete in a bout in the fall.

“It’s what I love to do,” Woods said. “I haven’t had a fight in a year, and I miss it like crazy.”

Woods also coaches youth wrestling and football at Granite City.

“I like to let my time be open for coaching my son in the kids program during my time and not trying to jam my life with a fight and coaching this and coaching that and working on top of that,” Woods said.

Before becoming an MMA fighter, Woods enjoyed an outstanding career with the Granite City wrestling team. He won more than 100 career matches and he’s 1 of 14 wrestlers who earned All-American honors in the Freestyle and Greco Roman national tournaments.

“If it weren’t for (former Granite City coaches Allen and George) Kirgan and learning the lifestyle of wrestling, I don’t know where I would be right now,” said Woods, a 2003 GCHS graduate. “My whole life has been revolved around meeting those people and turning me into who I am today.”

Former GCHS wrestling coach Steve Knogl started training Woods for MMA 14 years ago. Knogl opened the CMMA Fighting Systems facility in Pontoon Beach, and Woods became the manager.

“I had to fill the gap of playing rough with people,” Woods said. “I’ve been playing rough since I was in junior high with wrestling. When I was done with college, I had to figure something else out. So I had to figure out how to get that aggression. I had no issue getting it out before because I was only going to practice. I got a hold of coach Knogl and met up with him and started my training from there.”

Woods said he advises young people to start wrestling before considering an MMA career.

“You can ask anyone who fights now who didn’t wrestle when they were younger,” he said. “They all said they wished they would have. It’s not as easy when you’re older. When you learn those body movements as a child or a young adult, it kind of sticks with you a little better.”

