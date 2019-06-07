Love of the game: Jim Rohan celebrates 70 years of golfing

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Jim Rohan at Rolling Hills Golf Course

After 70 years, Jim Rohan hasn’t gotten tired of golf.

“It’s part of my life, and it has helped keep me younger,” Rohan said. “I haven’t lost any of my flexibility, and I think I can dedicate all of those results to the fact that I’m very active in golf on a regular basis.”

Rohan’s passion for golf started in 1949, when he was a 10-year-old working as a caddy at Creve Coeur Golf Course. Now, the 80-year-old Rohan is conducting lessons at Rolling Hills Golf Course and will be working as an assistant coach for the Marquette Catholic High School boys and girls golf teams, starting this summer.

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” said Rohan, who played prep golf at Mercy High School in University City, Mo.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Rohan began teaching in 1958, the same year he was accepted as a member of the PGA. He started giving golf lessons at Rolling Hills in the late 1990s.

“The family who owned the course (Rolling Hills) were good friends of mine,” said Rohan, who moved to Alton in 1964. “They would give me permission to teach here because if I do a good job, then I’m an asset to them being here. I think that they understood that. We have worked really well together ever since then.”

Rohan has a busy schedule, teaching up to five lessons a day and working seven days a week. He gives lessons to high school golfers as well as three 7-year-old girls and several senior citizens.

“I know that keeps me going because I enjoy what I do,” Rohan said. “There are people who retire, get out of the habit of working and their bodies suffer from it. They want to sit back and watch TV or whatever, and I have never done that in my life. So I continue to do what I’m doing. If I ever get to a point where it gets me tired or if I’m not as successful as I should be, then I’ll probably retire, but I don’t see it right away.”

Rohan said he specializes in helping golfers become successful when he gives a lesson.

“When I get a client, a customer or student who wants help, I would stay with them until I get something fixed,” the teacher said. “I want to make sure when they walk away, they’ll be glad they came to me.”

Rohan will be working as a swing coach for the Explorers’ golf teams. He will be working three days a week with each team.

“What we’re hoping to do is develop like a farm system of golf for the schools to where we would have our varsity level, but we want to have a very competitive JV level,” Rohan said. “So in case something would happen to maybe one of the boys or girls on the varsity or they become ill, we would need someone who could walk in and move right in and keep the team going.”

Jim Rohan notes

Worked as a golf pro at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., from 1962-64 and at Lockhaven Country Club from 1964-76

Became owner and operator of Glen Haven Golf Range in Godfrey in 1976

Played varsity golf all four years at Mercy High School in University City, Mo.

