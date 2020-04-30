Lowrance’s European rookie campaign on hold

× Expand Submitted photo CM grad Jakob Lowrance drives to the basket during his rookie campaign with Juaristi ISB of the Spanish Silver League.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second installment in a series of stories catching up with some local athletes who are, or have been playing sports at the professional level and how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Check back daily for the next athlete.

Jakob Lowrance was stoked to follow his dream as a professional basketball player in Europe.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound center and 2015 Civic Memorial grad was having a solid rookie campaign with Juaristi ISB of the Spanish Silver League. The team is located in Azpeitia, a town of 14,786 in the Basque Country of northern Spain.

Through 25 games this season he was averaging 12.4 points per game, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He scored a career-high 30 points on Jan. 18, accompanied by 10 rebounds and 3 steals; statistically his best contest of the season.

“I didn’t play as well as I thought I should have, but I played well enough to give myself some opportunities next year,” he said.

Juaristi ISB won the first half of the season and was playing a series of games against the top 6 squads in the league, gearing up for the postseason when everything came to a screeching halt. The COVID-19 pandemic plagued Europe before it hit the United States and Lowrance admitted it was a confusing, frustrating and scary time. Lowrance’s last game was on March 8.

The team was to play in Barcelona on a Saturday, but got word the game was canceled that Thursday. Not long after the club was shut down and then the league.

“A day later the whole city was shut down,” Lowrance said. “You could only go outside if you were going to the pharmacy or the grocery store, if you still needed to go to work and if you had a dog you could still take them out. If you got caught out driving around and you weren’t going to work or the store and didn’t have a letter for work, you could get fined like 600 euros.”

Restaurants and bars were completely closed, no curbside or drive thru services were even available.

“It was wild over there, it was a lot more serious and a lot more cases,” he said. “They were having a tough time containing it.”

Sharing an apartment with teammates, Lowrance and his friends predicted a shutdown, so got their groceries early to prepare to be at home.

“I was inside for two weeks, didn’t even go outside. I took out the trash once,” he said. “Finally our GM and the liaison, a lady who was an American and living there for 30 years or so, she helps us and the club out a lot, messaged us and said the GM wanted to send us home. We got flights like two weeks after she sent that.”

With zero basketball activities, or activities in general, Lowrance noted they got creative to entertain themselves and support each other.

“Everyone is in an apartment over there and has balconies,” Lowrance said. “Every night they would go out on their balcony and clap and cheer for the people working in the medical field as they came home from work. I thought that was pretty cool.”

Once back in Bethalto he realized quickly how much better the U.S. has it from Spain and was happy to be home.

“When I got back in the states, people were outside exercising and stuff,” he said. “It got to the point in Spain where the streets were just empty, no one walking or doing anything.

“When I left there weren’t any cases in my city, now there might be a couple. It wasn’t bad where I was, but it was bad as a whole in the country.”

Now Lowrance is just trying to rest his body, but also stay prepared for the unknown. The season has not been officially canceled, so could restart sometime this summer.

He was also just under a one year contract, so if the season does get officially canceled he will become a free agent. It leaves him in limbo.

“I’m just trying to keep myself in good enough shape where if I’m a week out I can be ready,” Lowrance said. “I’m doing some at home workouts. For the first couple of weeks I was on quarantine because I came back from a high-risk country, so I was just sitting in the living room doing some workouts.

“My contract was only for one year, so if the league was to start back up I would have to go back, but that’s not likely. I may not even be in Spain next year. I don’t know where I’ll land in Europe. My agent is working on that and starting to talk to teams, but we don’t have a ton of bites yet because teams don’t recruit until after their season is over and everyone’s seasons would still be going right now. It doesn’t pick up until the end of June or July and hopefully I’ll have some options of where I’m going to go.”

It’s really about staying both mentally and physically prepared and flexible to jump on opportunities. That’s Lowrance’s focus right now.

“I’m just trying not to stress about it too much, because I think some people are stressing about not knowing what’s going to happen next season,” he said. “I’ve just always been an open-minded, positive person, just go with the flow. I’m going to stay prepared for whatever happens and if I get an opportunity I’m going to take every advantage of it.”

× Expand Submitted photo Jakob Lowrance celebrates coming down the floor this season while playing as a rookie in Spain. The CM grad is currently back in Bethalto with his season suspended.

CM Stats

2011-12 — 18 G 2.2 PPG 1.2 RPG 0.22 BPG

2012-13 — 29 G 11.9 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.62 BPG

2013-14 — 29 G 15.6 PPG 7.2 RPG 1.79 BPG

2014-15 — 31 G 19.5 PPG 9.7 RPG 1.68 BPG

Central Missouri Stats

2015-16 — 29 G 8.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 0.82 BPG

2016-17 — 30 G 7.9 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.46 BPG

2017-18 — 30 G 14.3 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.06 BPG

2018-19 — 21 G 12.6 PPG 6.4 RPG 0.85 BPG