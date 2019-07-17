Madison’s Don Freeman to be inducted into Fighting Illini Athletics Hall of Fame

University of Illinois logo

A star-studded Fighting Illini Athletics Hall of Fame Weekend is planned for Sept. 20-21 when the Class of 2019, including athletes and coaches from 11 sports, will be inducted.

Induction activities begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at State Farm Center when the incoming class of 16 all-time greats will be honored in a free public event. All 13 living members of the class are expected to attend.

Following the induction ceremony, a Hall of Fame Celebration will take place in the VIP tent at the corner of First Street and Kirby Avenue. The Hall of Fame Celebration takes the place of the Hall of Fame Gala this year in a less formal setting and will include a live band, the opportunity to mingle with Fighting Illini Hall of Famers and other greats and includes an open bar. Tickets for the Hall of Fame Celebration are $100 and can be purchased through the Illinois Ticket Office or at FightingIllini.com here. Proceeds help defray costs of the HOF weekend and class member accommodations.

Prior to the Fighting Illini football game against Nebraska on Saturday, members of the Hall of Fame class will be available for autographs in Grange Grove. Specific times will be established once the kickoff time is known.

The Hall of Famers will also be recognized on the field at the beginning of halftime of the football game. Illinois vs. Nebraska game tickets, including a Family 4-Pack for just $89, are available here.

Football is represented in 2019 by J.C. Caroline, Bobby Mitchell, Simeon Rice and David Williams. Caroline and Williams are both members of the College Football Hall of Fame, while Mitchell is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Rice ended his Illini career in 1995 as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in the quarterback sacks and as a two-time All-American.

Sports represented for the first time in the Hall of Fame are women’s basketball, women’s tennis, softball and men’s swimming and diving. Former Big Ten Player of the Year Ashley Berggren led the Illini to the 1997 basketball conference championship. Lindsey Nimmo Bristow is Illinois’ only Big Ten Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Year, earning the honor in 1993. Jenna Hall was First-Team All-Big Ten all four years at Illinois and set nearly every hitting record during her UI career. Joe Hunsaker won a national title in the pool for the Illini before embarking on a long career as a national leader in the swimming and diving community.

Angela Bizzarri Pflugrath is Illinois’ most decorated distance runner after winning three NCAA titles. Joseph Giallombardo is still the NCAA co-record holder in the number of times he won an individual event at the NCAA championships with seven gold medals and is a member of the U.S. Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Amer Delic is Illinois’ only player to win the NCAA tennis singles title when he helped Illinois win the NCAA team championship in 2003. Bob Norman won NCAA and Big Ten Championships in the heavyweight division in 1957 and 1958 while finishing his career undefeated (36-0-1) as a collegiate wrestler.

Three members of the Illini men’s basketball program are honored in this class, with each setting numerous scoring records during their careers. Don Freeman still holds the school record for season scoring average of 27.8 points per game in 1966. Eddie Johnson finished as Illinois’ all-time leader in scoring (1,692 points) and rebounds (831) before a distinguished NBA career. Deon Thomas broke Johnson’s Illini scoring record and still holds the school record with 2,129 points.

The only non-athlete inducted into the 2019 class is former men’s track and field and cross country coach Gary Wieneke. He led Illinois to 13 Big Ten Conference championships in his 36 years as head coach. Wieneke has been inducted into the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association, Drake Relays, Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association and the East Moline High School Halls of Fame.

Fighting Illini Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Ashley Berggren - Basketball – 1995-98

Lindsey Nimmo Bristow – Tennis – 1991-93

J.C. Caroline - Football – 1953-54

Amer Delic – Tennis – 2001-03

Don Freeman – Basketball – 1964-66

Joseph Giallombardo – Gymnastics – 1938-40

Jenna Hall – Softball – 2003-06

Joe Hunsaker – Swimming & Diving – 1957-59

Eddie Johnson – Basketball – 1978-81

Bobby Mitchell – Football / Track & Field – 1955-58

Bob Norman – Wrestling – 1957-58

Angela Bizzarri Pflugrath - Track & Field / Cross Country – 2006-10

Simeon Rice – Football – 1992-95

Deon Thomas – Basketball – 1991-94

Gary Wieneke – Men’s Track & Field (1974-2003) / Cross Country Coach (1967-2002)

David Williams – Football – 1983-85

