Making some racquet

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Daniel McCluskey hits a return during a dual at Edwardsville on April 17. McCluskey, a senior, is looking to become a 3-time state qualifier for the Marquette Explorers this year along with his doubles partner Andrew Bower. The Explorers were 9-2 as a team in duals entering Wednesday.

Mike Walters is in his fifth season as head coach of the Marquette Catholic boys tennis team, and so far it’s another successful campaign.

Through Tuesday, the Explorers were 9-2 in dual matches and their No. 1 doubles tandem of senior Daniel McCluskey and junior Andrew Bower were cruising at 13-1.

Marquette produced state qualifiers in each of Walters’ first four years as coach of the Explorers. They are hoping to replicate that success again as they returned five of six netters from last season.

“The young kids have come along quite well and advanced a lot quicker than we anticipated,” Walters said. “For a 1A school, we’re pretty solid.”

McCluskey and Bower went 4-2 at state last year in doubles, reaching the consolation quarterfinals, and Walters believes they’ve improved. The duo’s only loss this season is to Normal University High. Bower was unavailable in Marquette’s other dual loss to Edwardsville on April 17.

“A.J. and Daniel are steady and playing a lot better than they were last year,” Walters said. “Normal U-High has Dorath Chamarthi, who finished sixth last year in 1A, and he’s playing No. 2 for them this year because they have a freshman this year (Tyler Bowers) who will probably be seeded No. 1. Daniel and A.J. almost took them to three sets. That’s saying a lot, considering that would easily be the top-seeded team in 1A, but they will probably go singles because they’ll be in the top four.”

Throw in senior Nathan Joehl, who qualified for state in singles last season, and there is plenty of experience for the Explorers.

“Last year, I qualified for state but didn’t win any matches,” Joehl said. “This year, I’m hoping to win a few matches at state if I can qualify. I just want to improve on what I did last year.”

Last year was Joehl’s first time playing prep tennis, and he believes he’s improved.

“Last year when I was playing I didn’t even use any top spin,” Joehl said. “Trying to incorporate top spin shots and playing tougher opponents, my game has grown immensely.”

McCluskey, who is looking to be a three-time state qualifier this year, hopes his experiences bring something to the Explorers and the guys who are just learning. As a sophomore, McCluskey teamed with Jon Claywell and went 5-2 and reached the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket.

“I’m a lot more comfortable now,” McCluskey said. “When I was with Jon (Claywell) and we went to state I didn’t really know what to expect. He’d been there before, so he was the leader on that team. Now I’m the senior and been there multiple times; that’s my role now.”

Walters praises McCluskey’s mentorship for the younger players, too.

“He went from the young gun coming up to last year I had him take a little more of a leadership role, and then this year one of the things he does and enjoys is going out and coaching some of the other kids,” Walters said. “Daniel has almost taken the role of player coach.”

Walters also praised his assistant coach Chris Logan, a standout player at Marquette who later coached the men’s team at Lewis and Clark. The fifth-year head coach believes Logan, his nephew, has boosted the confidence of the whole team, including Bower and McCluskey.

“Chris has been wonderful, and without him I don’t know if A.J. and Daniel would be where they are right now,” Walters said.

State qualifiers under Walters

2015 — Nick Berkinbile, 1-2

2016 — Jon Claywell, 0-2

2017 — Joe Segneri and Andrew Bower, 1-2

2017 — Jon Claywell and Daniel McCluskey, 5-2

2018 — Nathan Joehl, 0-2

2018 — Daniel McCluskey and Andrew Bower, 4-2

