Making waves at SWISA

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Sophia Statos of the Summers-Port Sharks competes in the girls 9-10 100-yard freestyle at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center on July 21. She finished seventh in the event. The Sharks finished second as a team.

The Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center has been good to Noah Clancy in 2019.

Clancy has a total of seven victories at the Edwardsville indoor swimming pool, including five for the Summers-Port Sharks at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet on July 21.

The 17-year-old placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard intermediate medley and helped the freestyle and medley relay teams pick up victories.

“I just went out and had a good race and swam the best I could,” Clancy said.

Just five months ago, Clancy turned in a strong performance for the Alton High swimming team at the IHSA Edwardsville Sectional at CFAC, winning titles in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke. He went on to finish third in the backstroke at the state meet.

Clancy said he was thrilled to come back to Edwardsville to compete in the first-ever SWISA meet held indoors.

“It’s a great pool and great facility,” he said.

Clancy’s effort didn’t help the Sharks celebrate a SWISA title. Summers-Port finished second to the Montclaire Marlins in the five-team meet with 1,952 points.

Montclaire scored 2,098 points to win its first league title since 1989. Paddlers, last year’s champion, came in third with 1,656 points, Aqua Park of Collinsville finished fourth with 1,493 and Sunset Hills was fifth with 625.

Summers-Port finished second at the SWISA meet for the second year in a row. Last year, the Godfrey team lost to Paddlers by one-half of a point and had its 24-year run as SWISA champs come to an end.

Still, coach Nancy Miller was happy with her team’s effort. The Sharks had 17 first-place finishes and 6 High Point Award winners.

“I’m very proud of our young boys and girls,” Miller said. “They performed beautifully. We had some enormous time trials today. We had kids bring forth the effort. It was the best effort of the season, so I’m very happy.”

The SWISA meet had been at Summers-Port and Paddlers in alternate years before league officials decided to move the event indoors this year.

“Part of me doesn’t like it because it’s summer swim, but part of me does because it’s so hot outside,” said Caden Akal, who won three events in the 15-18 boys division. “In this pool, you can’t beat it for competition purposes. You go faster in this pool.”

Miller said she was glad that her swimmers didn’t have to compete under hot and humid conditions. Temperatures were around 90 degrees outside CFAC.

“I love that the sun wasn’t on us because the sun makes it hotter, plus it’s better (being inside) for backstrokers,” Miller said.

Also for Summers-Port, Nathan Kotzamanis won 5 events in the 11-12 boys division. He placed first in the 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke and 50 butterfly and was part of the winning freestyle and medley relay teams.

Clancy, Kotzamanis, Akal, Erick Humphrey (9-10 boys), Anna Moehn (15-18 girls) and Nolan Buss (11-12 boys) won High Point awards.

Summers-Port’s diving team won the SWISA title on July 20 at its home pool. Tony Mathews (8 and under boys), Sophia Jacobs (8 and under girls), Drew Thomeczek (11-12 boys), McKenna Fox (11-12 girls), Caleb Thomeczek (13-14 boys), Callie Mossman (13-14 girls), Thomas Wendle (15-18 boys) and Madeline Cohill (15-18 girls) won titles for the Sharks.

Summers-Port’s 2019 in review

Swimming

Lost to Montclaire 463-232

Def. Sunset Hills 507-177

Def. Splash City 397-317

Def. Paddlers 262-228

Finished first in SWISA Relays with 261.5 points

Finished second in SWISA championship meet with 1,952 points

Diving

Def. Sunset Hills by forfeit

Def. Paddlers 41-13

Finished first in SWISA championship meet with 127 points

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter