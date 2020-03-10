Marquette madness

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry The Marquette Catholic Explorers pose with the Class 2A Roxana Regional title on Feb. 28. The Explorers saw their season end at 26-7 in the Shelbyville Sectional finals on March 6 with a 42-27 loss to Mater Dei. This was Marquette’s 10th straight winning season.

After his Marquette Catholic boys basketball team lost to Mater Dei in the Class 2A Shelbyville Sectional finals on March 6, coach Steve Medford had a very tough task.

He had to say goodbye to his seven seniors — Spencer Cox, Joe Guehlstorf, Jaxson Hendricks, Asher Linkous, Iggy McGee, Ronan Stork and Brett Terry — in the locker room.

"It stinks when you lose seven seniors," Medford said. "They're guys who care and guys who go about it the right way.”

Still, Medford was thrilled with the way his team played this season. Marquette finished 26-7, its 10th straight winning season. The Explorers won 20 or more games for the ninth time in 10 years.

"We have built a program to where there are expectations (to win)," said Medford, who has 246 victories in his 10-year tenure as coach. "Even though maybe a lot of people didn't expect us to do what we did, we always expect to give our best foot forward and see what happens. To get to where we got to with the kids that we've got, I'm really proud about that.”

Marquette began its season in November with a second-place finish at the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic. After placing runner-up to Columbia in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament, the Explorers entered 2020 with a 10-4 mark.

"We struggled with practice at the beginning of the year and we got a lot better as the season went on, but it's about defending and rebounding and if you do those two things, especially in high school basketball, and you get a great effort from your kids, you'll always have a pretty good chance," Medford said.

After losing a road game to Granite City on Jan. 10, Marquette responded with a 15-game winning streak that included a victory over Wesclin in the championship game of the Okawville Tournament and a win over Roxana in the Class 3A Roxana Regional finals.

"I think they really dug in," Medford said. "I think we changed a few things offensively. We got a little bit less structured on the offensive end and let these guys kind of play a little bit looser and let them take the ball to the rack."

Marquette's long winning streak ended with a 42-27 loss to Mater Dei in the sectional finals. The Explorers fell to the Knights for the second time this season.

"Defensively, they were solid," Medford said. "But what makes them the most difficult is their ability to shot block and that really hurt us."

Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said he was impressed with the Explorers' effort.

"They're well-coached," he said. "(Medford) does a superb job. They've got a great program and a great team."

The Explorers also had strong contributions from junior Cortez Harris and sophomore Owen Williams, who were named to the all-tournament teams at Columbia-Freeburg and Okawville.

Marquette will have three seniors, one junior and two sophomores returning to varsity next year.

"I've got a lot of kids who love basketball," Medford said. "When you got a lot of kids who love basketball, you know they're going to put in the work to do the right things. We probably have more kids playing AAU basketball that are freshmen than I’ve had for five years. I'm excited about these guys for the next few years and we'll see what we can do."

Marquette's records in the last 10 seasons

2010-11: 25-8

2011-12: 28-3

2012-13: 21-9

2013-14: 22-7

2014-15: 14-12

2015-16: 21-10

2016-17: 30-4

2017-18: 29-1

2018-19: 30-4

2019-20: 26-7

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter