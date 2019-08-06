Men’s and women’s Olympic trials coming to St. Louis for the first time

All-session tickets for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics, scheduled for June 25-28 at Enterprise Center, go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. The St. Louis Sports Commission and Enterprise Center will serve as the hosts for the four-day competition. The men’s and women’s gymnastics teams for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be named in St. Louis at the conclusion of the Trials.

All-session ticket packages include all four competitive sessions and pricing begins at $125. Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Enterprise Center box office. Groups of 10 or more may purchase discounted tickets through the Enterprise Center group sales department at (314) 622-5454. For more information, visit StLouis2020.com.

The June 25-28 competition schedule, which is subject to change is listed below..

5 p.m. Thursday, June 25: Men’s Gymnastics – Day 1

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 26: Women’s Gymnastics – Day 1

2 p.m. Saturday, June 27: Men’s Gymnastics – Day 2

7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28: Women’s Gymnastics – Day 2

2020 marks the first time St. Louis will hold the Olympic Trials for both men’s and women’s gymnastics. In 2016, Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis was the site of the Olympic Trials for men’s gymnastics. St. Louis also hosted the women’s national championships that year — and previously hosted USA Gymnastics’ national championships in 2000 and 2012. With the 2020 Trials in St. Louis, USA Gymnastics returns to the birthplace of the Olympics in America. It was St. Louis that hosted the 1904 Summer Games — the first Olympics to take place in the Western Hemisphere.

Fans attending the Olympic Trials will also be able to experience the spirit and excitement of the Tokyo Games at Team USA’s interactive fan activation.

In conjunction with the trials, St. Louis will also host the USA Gymnastics National Congress & Trade Show. The competition and educational forum will draw thousands of visitors to St. Louis from around the nation.

