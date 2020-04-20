MEN’S BASKETBALL: Alton’s Caldwell signs with Lindenwood

Kevin Caldwell, Jr.

On Monday Lindenwood University announced the signing of former Alton standout basketball player Kevin Caldwell, Jr.

Caldwell has spent the last two seasons playing at Southwestern Illinois College after graduating from AHS in 2018. This season the 6-foot, 175-pound guard was third on the Blue Storm in scoring, averaging 8.6 points per game to accompany 3.3 rebounds per game. He also shot a whopping 87.5 percent from the free throw line in 27 games with 20 starts.

He played four seasons of varsity basketball with the Redbirds, starting for three years.

Caldwell joins a Lindenwood program that plays Division II basketball in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Lions were 12-16 overall in 2019-20.

“We are excited to add Kevin to our program. He's got veteran experience and leadership, which is extremely important to us. He really fits our style of play, and we look forward to what he can add to our program,” Lindenwood head coach Kyle Gerdeman said on Twitter Monday.