MEN’S BASKETBALL: Bradley fights bravely for MVC Tourney crown

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Bradley Braves celebrate on Sunday at the Enterprise Center after beating Northern Iowa 57-54 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament finals. Bradley is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006 and won its first MVC Tourney crown since 1988.

The Missouri Valley Conference was a roller coaster ride during the ‘18-19 season and the Arch Madness Tournament in St. Louis continued that drama from Thursday through Sunday.

The No. 5 seeded Bradley Braves mounted the largest comeback in championship game history, recovering from an 18-point deficit with 17:07 remaining in the game to beat No. 6 Northern Iowa 57-54 Sunday at the Enterprise Center. Bradley (20-14) punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006 and won its first MVC Tournament title since 1988. It was the Braves’ first in St. Louis. The tournament moved to the Gateway City from Peoria in 1989.

UNI fell to 16-18 with the loss and likely saw its season came to a close.

Bradley matched an anemic tournament finals record with just 15 points in the first half before their historic comeback. The Braves trailed 27-15 at the break.

“That was kind of the story of our year summed up in one game,” Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said. “The ups and downs, staying together, persevering, players staying connected in the huddle, holding each other accountable. That was a player led team today, not a coach led team.

“That was a heck of a college basketball game.”

It was a true summary of Bradley’s season, which started 0-5 in the MVC before finishing 9-9. Seven of the 10 teams finished at least .500 in the league and were only separated by 3 wins.

“It kind of defines the year in the league,” Wardle said. “I don't know if we had a great team, but

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Bradley senior Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye of London, England hoists the MVC Tournament trophy on Sunday after the Braves' dramatic comeback win over UNI.

we had a lot of really good teams. I think we got hot at the right time. We came together at the right time, and so did Northern Iowa. They were playing really good basketball too down the stretch. I wasn't surprised to see them here at all when I saw the brackets. The parity — from top to bottom, you could win any night. You could lose any night. There wasn't a lot of room for error. You couldn't beat yourself in the league this year. We knew going into this game Northern Iowa is not going to beat themselves. We've got to flat out outplay them and make more plays than them. I thought we were able to do that in the second half obviously.”

The biggest pendulum swing of the game came with 1:58 remaining. Bradley trailed 50-49 when Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye was fouled on a shot and UNI’s Luke McDonnell was whistled for a dead ball contact technical foul, ruled as hands to the face at the same time.

Lautier-Ogunleye nailed all four free throw shots and then Elijah Childs added a bucket when the Braves retained possession from the technical. The 6-point swing left Bradley up 55-50 with 1:43 left.

The Panthers shaved it back to 55-54 with 43 seconds left, but never regained the lead. Lautier-Ogunleye hit two free throws to close it out.

“It was big,” Lautier Ogunleye said. “It helped turn the momentum around. I wasn't really sure what happened. I know I got fouled. They said we had more free throws from a technical, which was pretty cool. It was a good momentum swing for us, but we kept grinding and just kept fighting.”

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson admitted it was a tough turn of events for the Panthers, who led for 36:55 in the game to Bradley’s 2:14.

“I haven't seen the play yet,” Jacobson said postgame. “They said it was clear that Luke had brought his arms up and caught one of Bradley's players above the shoulders, but I haven't seen it yet. That's what they said they saw. They were confident that they made the right call. Yeah, at that point, if he makes both free throws, we're down one. Instead, we're down five. That's the worst possible scenario at that point in a basketball game.”

It was the best possible scenario for Bradley, which is dancing for the first time in 13 years. Childs, who led the Braves with 16 points and won the tournament MVP, said they just stuck together and believed in each other.

“We just kept our composure and kept staying aggressive,” Childs said. “We just stuck to the game plan. People weren’t getting shots, but we knew if they kept letting us get those same shots they were going to start falling and they did.”

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Elijah Childs of Bradley shoots a jumper in Sunday's MVC Tournament championship game. The sophomore from Kansas City was named the tournament MVP after scoring team-high 16 points in the finals.

Childs was joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Nate Kennell, UNI’s A.J. Green and Wyatt Lohaus and Drake’s Tremell Murphy. Green led all scorers with 23 points in Sunday’s finale.

Bradley knocked off No. 4 Missouri State 61-58 and No. 1 Loyola Chicago 53-51 to get to the title tilt. UNI took out No. 3 Southern Illinois Carbondale 61-58 and No. 2 Drake 60-58 to make it to the final day.

Another slight upset in the tournament saw No. 9 Valparaiso and Marquette Catholic grad Deion Lavender defeat No. 8 Indiana State on Thursday. It was Valpo’s first MVC Tournament win. The Crusaders joined the conference in 2017.

There was plenty of local flavor in the tournament, with Lavender starting for Valpo, Edwardsville graduate Armon Fletcher starting for SIUC, Collinsville product Emondre Rickman starting for Indiana State and Okawville grad Noah Frederking starting for Evansville. Althoff grad Brendon Gooch came off the bench for SIUC, too. Lavender, Fletcher and Rickman were all seniors, while Frederking was a sophomore and Gooch was a redshirt sophomore.

Now the Braves will try to carry the torch for the MVC in the NCAA Tournament. The league is 10-0 in its last 10 first-round March Madness games.

“We're just going to go,” Wardle said. “We know that our league prepares us for these tournaments on how disciplined the teams we play. We get to play a new team, which is kind of exciting, that doesn't maybe know us as well. So we're going to prepare. We're going to put the work in. We're going to stay together. We'll make some adjustments too, some tweaks, see how we can play better after this weekend and get ready to go.”