MEN’S BASKETBALL: SIUE not renewing Harris’ contract

Photo by Bill Roseberry Jon Harris talks with SIUE players during the 2015-16 men's basketball season. On Monday, Harris' contract was not renewed with the Cougars after four seasons.

SIUE announced that the contract for Jon Harris will not be renewed. Harris was only the second men's basketball head coach in its NCAA Division I era.

"We want to thank Jon Harris for his efforts on behalf of Cougar basketball for the past four years. We wish Jon well in his future endeavors," SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt said.

Harris became the Cougars eighth head coach in program history in April 2015. During his four seasons, the Cougars were 31-88 (.261) overall and 15-53 (.221) in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Hewitt said SIUE will be naming a successor as efficiently as possible.

"Our hiring goal will be to identify an individual who relates well to our student-athletes," Hewitt said. "We will look for extensive Division I experience under high-quality mentors. We expect to hire an individual who has led a program and demonstrated the strategic skills necessary to compete for championships."