Mid Illinois gymnasts show skills at Kentucky meet

× Expand (Top row, from left) Ruby Pruitt, Sophie Rose, Sammy Hentrich; (bottom row, from left) Allison Wooden, Caroline Cain, Madison Honke

× Expand (From left) Sevasti Binolis and Allison Jennings

Allison Jennings, Mid Illinois gymnast Level 9s, placed first on floor, fifth on beam, sixth on bars and fifth all around. Sevasti Binolis placed third on beam, fifth on floor, fourth on bars, seventh on vault and fourth AA. Level 7 Sammy Hentrich finished sixth on vault and sixth on floor, ninth on bars and sixth AA. Caroline Cain placed sixth on bars and placed 12th AA. Sophie Rose was seventh on vault and 12th AA. Madison Honke placed fourth on vault, eighth on bars and 13th AA. Allison Wooden placed seventh on bars and eighth AA.

This was a prestigious meet in Kentucky, featuring clubs from all over the country. Ruby Pruitt also had a good meet and qualified for state. Brendan Lawson was very proud of their accomplishments and said this meet was a good leadup for state. These girls have come a long way this season and all of them have moved up a level.

Their next meet will be the Illinois State Meet.

