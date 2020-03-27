Midwest Nationals pushed back to Oct. 2-4

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp FILE PHOTO — Funny Car runner-up J.R. Todd launches off the starting line during the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sept. 29, 2019. The annual event has become a tradition in Madison. It has been tentatively rescheduled for Oct. 2-4 in Madison this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the fluid COVID-19 pandemic, the NHRA has revised the 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Locally that changes the date of the Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison. The Midwest Nationals will now move to Oct. 2-4 at WWTR.

The revised NHRA schedule will consist of 19 total events, with 17 of those events being contested when the series resumes in June. Six of these events will be condensed to two-day competition schedules for the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series classes due to economic and logistical factors.

The series is tentatively planned to resume June 5-7 with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. The season will conclude with the crowning of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series champions November 13-15 at the Auto Club Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.