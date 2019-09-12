Miracle Warriors

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The 1969 Granite City boys cross country team poses at Wilson Park on Sept. 7.

× Expand The 1969 Granite City boys cross country team competed at the state meet for the first time. The Warriors returned to state the next year.

When Rick Rose saw his teammates from the 1969 Granite City boys cross country team on Sept. 7 at Wilson Park, he was ready to go running.

“Let’s run around the block,” Rose told them.

Wearing a cowboy hat, a University of Notre Dame T-shirt and dress shoes, Rose was reunited with runners such as Gene Briggs, Dan Burris, Doug Horton, Ken Eliff and Geoff Lux during the 46th annual Granite City Invitational. Fifty years ago, they were part of a Warriors squad that qualified for the state meet for the first time. The runners were honored after the Granite City meet.

“I’m really glad to be here with these guys,” Rose said. “It’s an honor.”

Also in attendance was Betty Harmon, widow of Granite City coach Dick Harmon. Harmon passed away in July 2011. Betty brought a two-foot trophy the runners gave the coach after they qualified for state in 1969.

“I’m proud of the way this cross country (program) has developed over the years,” Betty said. “This has been a wonderful day and a wonderful turnout.”

The 1969 Warriors had a senior class that included Rose, Burris, Eliff, Bill Kratz, Ralph Rojas, Mike Allen and Jim McDuffy. Briggs, Horton and Lux were juniors.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 50 years,” said Burris, who shared captain duties with Briggs. “I always love to run and I still run.”

In the 1969 season, Granite City qualified for state after finishing third with 83 points at the Springfield Sectional in Lincoln Park. The Warriors edged Alton by one point to clinch the third and final state berth.

“It was really meaningful to do something for the first time and show a little pride being from Granite City,” Horton said.

Briggs, who coached the GCHS girls soccer team to three trips to the state tournament from 2005-07, was the Warriors’ top finisher at sectionals, placing ninth. He was the team’s top runner in seven meets, including a pair of first-place finishes.

“Trying to keep up with these guys is what made me better,” Briggs said. “My goal was trying to keep up with these guys. They were the older and bigger guys. Doing that made me the best.”

Burris was the Warriors’ top runner in two meets. He ran a Wilson Park course-record time of 14:05 in a dual meet against Cahokia. Back then, the distance of the meets was between 2.6 to 2.75 miles.

Burris credits Rose for his strong senior year.

“Rick Rose was my competition,” he said. “He was one who kept pushing me all of the time.”

The Warriors ended their 1969 season with a 25th-place finish at the 26-team state meet in Champaign. Granite City returned to state in 1970 at Peoria, the program’s last state meet appearance.

The Warriors started their 1969 season with a three-point loss to Collinsville in a dual meet before coming back to win four meets and turn in a successful postseason run that included a trip to state. Rose, who now lives in Wood River, said he was thrilled to end his prep cross country career on a state-qualifying team.

“We were competitors off the tail end,” he said. “If you said you could beat us, guess what: don’t talk about it. Get your track shoes on, let’s get out there and get it.”

1969 in review

Richard Nixon was president of the United States.

Neil Armstrong’s landing on the Moon was the biggest news story.

Gas was 35 cents.

The New York Mets (MLB), New York Jets (NFL), Boston Celtics (NBA) and Montreal Canadiens (NHL) won championships.

“Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In” was the No. 1-rated television show.

“Midnight Cowboy” won the Oscar for Best Picture.

“Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley was the No. 1 song on the day the Granite City cross country team competed at state on Nov. 1, 1969.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter