Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament set for Oct. 9

Fall is in the air and that's a signal the Grafton Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 9, at Lockhaven Golf Club.

Golfers are encouraged to register for the event at www.graftonilchamber.com The outing will feature a four-person scramble with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Check-in for the tournament will start at 11:30 a.m. Team entry fees are $320, but singles and others are welcome.

Prizes this year include cash payouts for Flights A and B with prizes for C and D Flight winners based on a full field of contestants. Sponsorships are also available for $550 and include team, signage and honorable mention. Hole sponsorships are $100 per hole.

There will also be putting, driving and green contests with prizes. A special contest will support the Grafton Flag Fund.

Lunch and beverages are included in registration fees.

Lockhaven Golf Club, 10872 Lawrence Keller Drive in Godfrey, is an 18-hole, 72-par public course on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River and the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

The mission of the Grafton Chamber is to promote business, goodwill, and economic development in the city of Grafton.

For more information, visit www.graftonilchamber.com or call Pete at (618) 581-1594.