Movin’ on up

Deserea Howard poses during the SIUE Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony on Oct. 12. Howard was named the new Alton head girls basketball coach for the 2019-20 season.

When the Alton head girls basketball coaching job was open in September, Deserea Howard didn’t waste any time applying for it.

“I knew I wanted to be around the program, and I knew I can be the thermostat that can really change the temperature of the program,” Howard said. “So when the opportunity presented itself, it seemed like the perfect time to jump in.”

After working as an assistant with the Alton girls basketball program for the last two years, Howard will take over the Redbirds for the 2019-2020 season. She was hired at a School Board meeting on Oct. 8.

Howard will replace Jazmin Pitts, who stepped down on Sept. 4 to accept an assistant coaching position for the University of Nevada-Reno women’s basketball program. Pitts, who was hired in May, didn’t coach a game at AHS.

“I was glad to be there at the right place and at the right time,” Howard said. “Being an assistant with the program the last two years and having a lot of background in basketball, I was waiting on an opportunity like this.”

Howard has only a month to prepare her team for the basketball season, which begins in November. She said she’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I have an extensive background in getting girls in shape and getting girls to be able to play the game,” Howard said. “But for me, the next couple of weeks will all be focused on mentality. As for the expectations for the girls, we’re going to focus on what our goals are for the season. We’re going to focus on the small things that we have to do collectively to get to the big goals. I’m aware that we’re short on time, but those are the chips that we’ve got. So we’re not going to dwell on it. We’re going to get in the gym and get going.”

Howard is also an assistant girls track coach at AHS. Before coming to Alton, she coached basketball at her alma mater, Homewood-Flossmoor High School. She also headed an AAU team called the Lady Meanstreets in the Chicago area and plans to bring an AAU team to Alton this year.

Howard is a 2005 graduate at Homewood-Flossmoor. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in 2009 and a master’s degree from SIUE in 2013. She also ran track at SIUE and Illinois and was inducted into the SIUE’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 12.

Howard is working on getting a master’s degree in teaching at McKendree University. She also works for It Works Global, where she manages a team of about 500 women in the health and wellness department.

Howard joined the Alton basketball coaching staff in the 2017-18 season. She headed the freshman team her first year and took over duties as the junior varsity head coach the next year.

Now, Howard is looking to get the Redbirds back on the winning track. Alton won 6 games last winter and had just 3 winning seasons over the last 30 years.

“I am extremely excited,” Howard said. “It fit me perfectly.”

Alton girls basketball in the 2010s

2010-11: 0-27

2011-12: 2-25

2012-13: 7-22

2013-14: 15-13

2014-15: 5-22

2015-16: 3-22

2016-17: 3-23

2017-18: 10-17

2018-19: 6-20

