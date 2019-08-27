Musial Awards to celebrate sportsmanship

Tickets for the 2019 Musial Awards – presented by Maryville University, are on sale.

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 23, at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis. Showtime is 6:15 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $35 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Enterprise Center box office. Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of special group pricing by calling (314) 345-5121.

Produced by the St. Louis Sports Commission and the National Sportsmanship Foundation, the Musial Awards celebrate the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who embody class and character. The event is named for Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, a beloved superstar and civic icon who personified sportsmanship. Shining a spotlight on kindness, selflessness, integrity and civility, the Musial Awards aim to inspire people across the nation to be good sports.

HONOREE CIRCLE TICKETS AND SPONSORSHIPS:

In addition to individual awards show tickets, the Musial Awards offers a special Honoree Circle ticket, which includes prime seating, access to the Musial Awards After Party, and reserved parking for $100. Honoree Circle tickets, all-inclusive ticket packages and sponsorships can be purchased at MusialAwards.com/tickets or by calling (314) 345-5111.

MUSIAL AWARDS TO AIR ON CBS:

CBS will broadcast the 2019 Musial Awards nationally as a one-hour television special. In addition to airing on the CBS broadcast network, the Musial Awards will also run at least twice on cable’s CBS

Sports Network. Dates and times for all airings will be announced in the coming weeks.

MORE ON THE MUSIALS:

The Musial Awards has taken place in St. Louis since 2005. The event occurs annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving at the historic 3,100-seat Stifel Theatre in Downtown St. Louis. Over time, the event has honored the most remarkable acts of sportsmanship and some of the most respected people in sports. Honorees have included the late golf legend Arnold Palmer; Baseball Hall of Famers Joe Torre, Cal Ripken Jr., and Jim Thome; Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee; women’s basketball star Tamika Catchings; NASCAR driver Carl Edwards; Little League World Series sensation Mo’ne Davis; sportscaster Ernie Johnson; and Loyola University Basketball Chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

Since 2011, Maryville University has served as the presenting sponsor for the Musial Awards. The school’s involvement, leadership and generosity have helped make the show one of the great nights in sports.

The St. Louis Sports Commission is the privately funded nonprofit organization that grows, strengthens and moves St. Louis forward through sports. The organization uses the power of sports to enhance the area’s quality of life and generate economic and social benefit for the St. Louis region.

