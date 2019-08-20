NASCAR rivalries headed to World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway

The St. Louis-Metro East region is not immune to storms. It’s seen its share of big ones. Think of Saturday’s NASCAR race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison as a Carolina hurricane and a Texas twister, coming from opposite directions and headed for the same piece of real estate. True, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame is sharing the bill with the NTT IndyCar Series, Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000 but it’s taking a back seat to nothing and no one.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series is a training ground and feeder system to the big leagues. Young racers hone their skills and hope to be noticed by Truck, Xfinity and Cup team owners. It’s every man — or woman — for himself.

One of those young drivers rocketing through the ranks is Hailie Deegan of Temecula, Calif. With 3 wins in 40 starts, she is the first female to win a race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and already is on the radar screen of Forbes Magazine and the New York Times. And she turned 18 only one month ago.

On June 9 in Colorado, Deegan was leading the race with only two laps remaining. Her Bill McAnally Racing teammate, Derek Kraus, shoehorned his car in between those of Deegan and Trevor Huddleston, who also was battling for first place, and took the lead as starter was ready to wave the white flag. That left Deegan temporarily in third place. Deegan passed Huddleston on the outside and went off in pursuit of Kraus, who just happens to be the winner of the 2018 Monaco 125 at WWTR. Deegan looked to the inside of Kraus as he went for the bottom of the track. You know the rest: Kraus spun; Deegan won.

“Stock-car racing has taught me that there’s rough racing in people,” Deegan told Forbes’ Dave Caldwell. “Either you swing, or you be swung at. And I was always getting swung at in the beginning, and I didn’t know why. I had a turning point where it was like, `Screw that.’ I’m being put into the wall for reasons I couldn’t even explain. I just started throwing my elbows up and fighting back.”

Kraus is the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West points leader and will do everything he can to keep Huddleston, who is second in the points race by only 18, away from the title.

That’s not the only fierce rivalry on Saturday’s menu. Sam Mayer and Chase Cabre tangled on the opening lap of the race at Bristol last Thursday. Cabre’s car wound up in the wall and Mayer was sent to the back of the starting lineup as a penalty. Mayer won the race and Cabre finished seventh. When NASCAR.com interviewed Mayer after the race, he was quite frank about the incident.

“He (Cabre) kind of deserves it,” Mayer said, alluding to the way he’d been racing Cabre all season long. “I did flat out dump him. I didn’t mean it at all, but I did get in there way too hard and got into him.”

Mayer leads the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East standings by just 22 over Cabre. That’s pretty much all that needs to be said.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame: fierce racing, sharp elbows. You don’t want to be the one stuck in the kettle corn line when the green flag flies.

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West Probable Entry List

1. Max McLaughlin, Mooresville, N.C., Toyota

2. Ruben Garcia Jr., Mexico City, Toyota

4. Chase Cabre, Tampa, Fla., Toyota

6. Jagger Jones, Scottsdale, Ariz., Ford

08. Travis Milburn, Eagle, Idaho, Chevrolet

09. Jett Noland, Orlando, Fla., Chevrolet

9. Trevor Huddleston, Agoura Hills, Calif., Ford

13. Todd Souza, Watsonville, Calif., Toyota

15. Tanner Gray, Artesia, N.M., Toyota

16. Derek Kraus, Stratford, Wisc., Toyota

17. Ty Gibbs, Charlotte, N.C., Toyota

18. Colin Garrett, Elmo, Va., Chevrolet

19. Hailie Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Toyota

21. Sam Mayer, Franklin, Wisc., Chevrolet

22. Brandon Oakley, Beavercreek, Ohio, Toyota

30. Spencer Davis, Dawsonville, Ga., Ford

36. Taylor Canfield, El Cajon, Calif., Chevrolet

38. Josh Fanopoulos, Boise, Idaho, Ford

54. Drew Dollar, Atlanta, Ga., Toyota

77. Takuma Koga, Nagoya, Japan, Toyota

99. Brittney Zamora, Kennewick, Wash., Toyota

The annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline brings the cars and international racing stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region. Tickets start at just $40 for adults and children 15 and under are free. Race day also includes races for Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West cars — not to mention fireworks and a pre-race show. To purchase tickets or obtain more information about WWTR, call (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

Weekend schedule

Thursday, August 22 – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village; Racing Night at Busch Stadium

4:30-6:30 p.m. – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis across from Busch Stadium. Meet-and-greet with INDYCAR Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series drivers, show cars, games, prizes.

Fanfest driver autograph sessions:

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West drivers.

5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. — Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000 drivers.

5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series drivers.

6:45 p.m. – Racing Night at Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies. Josef Newgarden, 2017 INDYCAR champion, will throw out the first pitch at 6 p.m. Fans who purchase their game tickets at Cardinals.com/theme will receive a Harrison Bader race car bobblehead.

Friday, August 23 – Coors Light Pole Night Showdown

10 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. -- James Hinchcliffe Red Cross Blood Drive (drag strip tower).

11:30 a.m. -- Spectator gates open; Paddock pass upgrades open.

1-2 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series practice.

2:15-2:45 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 practice.

3-3:45 p.m. -- Indy Lights practice.

4-5 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

5:15-6:15 p.m. -- Coors Light Pole Night NTT IndyCar Series qualifying.

6:30-7:15 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

7:30-8 p.m. -- Indy Lights qualifying.

8:15-9:15 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series final practice.

10:30 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, August 24 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline race day

10 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

11:30 a.m. -- Spectator gates open.

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

12:45-2:15 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons garage party and autograph session.

12:30-1:30 p.m. -- NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West qualifying.

1:45 p.m. -- Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires (55 laps).

2-6 p.m. -- Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party.

2 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series paddock opens.

2:40 p.m. -- Vintage Indy Registry final exhibition.

3-4 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series driver autograph session.

3:25 p.m. -- Indy Lights race (75 laps).

4:35 p.m. -- NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

5:15 p.m. — Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 driver autograph session at the INDYCAR Fan Village.

6:15 p.m. -- Parade laps.

6:30 p.m. -- Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show.

7 p.m. -- NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter