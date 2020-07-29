New coach to take over Alton soccer program

Hamilton

Alton High School announced the hiring of Tyler Hamilton, pending Board of Education approval, as the new head boys soccer coach at Alton High School.

Hamilton is replacing coach Nick Funk, who stepped down at Alton High School after having a 36-34-10 record in 4 years at the helm of the program. Hamilton is a graduate of Alton High School and was an All-Conference performer his senior year before graduating from Culver-Stockton College. After graduating from Culver-Stockton, he stayed at the school to be an assistant with the women’s program. Hamilton had been the head boys soccer coach the past two years at Piasa Southwestern High School, compiling a 5-22 record overall. He is also currently the head girls soccer coach at Piasa Southwestern High School the past three years and has compiled a 15-15-3 record in his career. Hamilton played soccer for three years at Culver-Stockton College and also one year at McKendree University. He also played for St. Louis Scott Gallagher and STL FC in high school and after college. Hamilton resides in Bethalto and is employed in the Madison County area.

