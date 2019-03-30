New-look Shells

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Wheaton talks with sophomore Gavin Huffman at third base during a showdown with crosstown rival EA-WR on March 20 in Roxana. Wheaton takes over the program after 5 years as an assistant.

photos by Bill Roseberry Roxana head coach Jerry Wheaton (right) and assistant Gary “Bo” Collins discuss strategy between innings vs. EA-WR on March 20 in Roxana. Wheaton is the new head coach, while Collins, the longtime SIUE head coach, is working as an assistant.

Jerry Wheaton spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach for the Roxana baseball program.

When Scott Harper announced he was accepting the head coaching job at Alton High, it opened the door for Wheaton. When the school board announced Wheaton as head coach, he became just the sixth for the program since 1965. From 1965-2004 the program had just two coaches, Charlie Raich and Joe Huff.

It was an honor for Wheaton, who also serves as an assistant for the boys basketball program. It’s his first head coaching gig.

“As a first-year head coach after being an assistant here for five years, I’m very excited,” he said. “Four years with Harp (Scott Harper), that guy knows a lot about baseball. We had some ups and downs over those four years, but our goal is to get better every day here and Harp instilled that in me. It’s just one pitch at a time.”

Now Wheaton had to find an assistant. He brought in Tyler Bress, who also helps with boys basketball, and an assistant with a plethora of experience in Gary “Bo” Collins.

Collins is the 56th-winningest baseball coach in NCAA history with 1,028 victories, and sits 7th all-time at Division II. He guided the SIUE Cougars from 1979-2012 and led them to 5 D-II College World Series berths.

To top it all, he’s a Roxana grad who played minor league baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals and still resides in the community.

“There was some apprehension and nervousness from me as soon as they brought up the name,” Wheaton said. “It can’t be the same guy that had 34 years at SIUE and won over 1,000 baseball games; there’s no way. Then I found out he’s a Roxana guy.

“The first time we met he said he had no desire to be a head coach again, so I thought, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Shells’ boys basketball coach Mark Briggs was an outstanding baseball player for Collins at SIUE and extended the invitation. His persistence paid off.

“(Briggs) is the one that called me and the one who wouldn’t take no for an answer,” Collins said. “I told him no twice, but he kept calling saying, ‘We can’t find anybody.’ So I said, ‘Heck, you’ve got to have help down there.’ So I jumped in.”

The renovated baseball field was the biggest seller for Collins. Last season the Roxana School District, along with a grant from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund of Major League Baseball, brought a complete overhaul of the facilities.

New dugouts, an updated backstop, a resodded field, new stadium seating and less foul territory were some of the much-needed updates.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t have come back to that old field,” Collins said. “This is nice. This is good baseball here now.”

Wheaton hopes he, Collins and Bress can take the program to the next level now. Collins’ experience will help.

“I wish I could walk around with a tape recorder and soak everything up,” Wheaton said. “He keeps telling me I’m the guy in charge and everything is my decision, but he and Tyler Bress have worked really well with our pitchers. They’re throwing a lot of strikes and the development pieces are there.”

With mainly sophomores playing on the field, that helps. The Shells were 3-3 entering this week.

“We have no juniors, six seniors, seven sophomores and a freshman right now,” Wheaton said. “Any time you look out there, you probably only see two seniors and the rest are underclassmen. We have a long way to go when it comes to experience and maturity with baseball. There’s a lot of teaching for us.”

