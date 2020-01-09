New Year’s cheer in London

× Expand Granite City cheerleaders Jasmine Segovia, Faith Brown and Elena Schulz were named to an All-American cheer team that performed a routine in the London New Year’s Day Parade this year.

Senior Jasmine Segovia has spent the last four years cheering with Granite City High’s cheer team at fields and gyms around the Metro East.

Recently, her cheerleading career took her and teammates Faith Brown and Elena Schulz around the world to London. The three performed in the city’s New Year’s Day parade.

“It was so much fun,” Segovia said. “There was a certain atmosphere, energy, and excitement there.”

The three Warrior cheerleaders were chosen for an All-American team by Granite City head cheer coach Meagan Watkins at a summer camp at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. They were selected out of 75 cheerleaders at the camp and hundreds around the nation. Being chosen for the All-American team means the three can participate in events like the parade in London. Segovia described being able to perform in London as “an amazing opportunity.”

The senior said four years of high school cheering helped her prepare for an event like the London celebration.

“Coach (Watkins) has taught us to work hard,” Segovia said. “You have to put in a lot of work. If you do the work, you can make it happen.”

The makeshift cheerleading team — directed by National Dance Association-certified coaches — learned the dance routine through a video and had just one practice to clean their act up before performing in the parade. Approximately 700 cheerleaders worked together for the first time in the practice.

“It was a very physical practice,” Brown said. “Some of the girls didn’t know the routine well in the beginning.”

There was a personal aspect to the pre-performance practice.

“I think the most important part of it was getting to know all of the people,” she said. “The only people I knew were my teammates.”

Like Segovia, Brown credits the Warriors cheer program with helping her perform at such a big event.

“It (the high school program) made me more efficient in learning,” Brown said. “If I would have been a freshman, this would have been a lot harder. It’s really has taught me the correct facial technique.”

Schulz said the crowd reacted well to the music they performed within the London parade — “High Hopes” by Panic at the Disco.

“The songs we performed created a lot of excitement,” Schulz said.

She described the European New Year’s celebration as “fun” and “a different experience.” Like the other high school cheerleaders who participated, Schulz had to use her adaptation skills in the only practice leading up to the parade.

“It was a rushed thing and it was very nerve-racking,” she said. “They sent us a video via email so we couldn’t ask any questions before the practice, but we came together and learned it.”

Putting in time with the Granite City cheer squad also helped her in London.

“My high school program taught me the meaning of teamwork,” Schulz said. “We have a very strong bond on the team.”

According to Segovia, Brown and Schulz, the London event is the only planned event for the All-American squad and an honor worth the trip.

