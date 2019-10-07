NHRA sells out again in Madison

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Funny Car runner-up J.R. Todd launches off the starting line during the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sept. 29. The annual event has become a tradition in Madison.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series sold out again on Sept. 28 and had huge crowds for eliminations on Sept. 29 at the 2019 edition of the AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals.

“It’s awesome to see all the fans in the pits and we get to spend some time taking pictures and what not,” pro stock stand out Erica Enders said of the Saturday sell out.

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison is a special place for the two-time series champion Enders.

“Gateway holds a special place in my heart because in 2004 I was running super comp here; it was actually the race where we announced in 2005 I would be making my pro stock debut with Victor Cagnozzi, so I always have that memory,” he said.

The racers just love to race in front of huge crowds.

“St. Louis is a great place to race,” funny car pilot Shawn Langdon said on the final day of the AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals. “They had a sellout Saturday and today was packed. We love to race in front of big crowds like this. Going into the finals against J.R. Todd, we could feel the energy in the pits.”

Under fair skies with hot and humid conditions, no records fell as they did the previous year. However, the teams in the four professional categories did not disappoint the capacity crowds. In fact, John Force came within four one-hundredths of a second of his personal best elapsed time in funny car.

In the quickest of the four racing categories, top fuel, it was an all Torrence affair, pitting Billy Torrence against his son Steve Torrence. Steve is the two-time defending event champion. Billy had to navigate through points’ leader Kyle Wurtzel entering the event, then Doug Kalitta and Leah Pritchett in the semis before facing off against Steve. Steve jumped out on Billy but later faded, giving the win to Billy with a time of 3.835 seconds at 319.67 mph to Steve’s 4.374 at only 195.93 mph.

The funny car class featured an all-Kalitta team final with Shawn Langdon taking on teammate J.R. Todd. Force qualified in the No. 1 spot during the final session on Saturday night. However, the 16-time series champ and 151-race winner bowed out in the second round to Todd. Langdon worked his way through Tommy Johnson Jr., Jim Campbell, and Bob Tasca III in the semis before defeating teammate Todd with a time of 4.068 at 310.41 mph to Todd’s 4.276 at a slowing 223.32 mph.

In pro stock car, Enders wheeled her Chevy Camaro to victory impressively with wins over Alan Prusiensky, Aaron Stanfield, Chris McGaha and Matt Hartford in the final. Hartford left before Enders, but she chased him down running a 6.598 at 208.36 mph to Hartford’s 6.621 at 207.30 mph. Enders won the event from the No. 1 qualifying position.

In pro stock motorcycle, Karen Stoffer drove through a gauntlet of championship contenders such as Matt Smith, Eddie Krawiec, and Andrew Hines to gather her first win on tour since Norwalk 2015.

Next up on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series is NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals in Concord, N.C., Friday-Sunday. The season ends Nov. 14-17 at the Auto Club NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif.

Other AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals class winners

David Billingsley — Competition Eliminator

Justin Jenkins — Super Stock

Brina Frank — Stock Eliminator

Christopher Dodd — Super Comp

Mark Buttrum — Super Gas

Mark McDonald — Top Sportsman

Rickie Smith — Pro Mod

David Kramer — Factory Stock Showdown

Dom Garcia — High School Challenge

