Official business

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Gus Lignoul

Gus Lignoul is no stranger to officiating.

The Granite City resident worked as a referee for 33 years. He officiated many high school boys basketball and women’s college basketball games.

The longtime officiating experience impressed the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Lignoul will be one of 15 officials being inducted in the 47th annual IBCA Hall of Fame Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. May 4 at Illinois State University.

The 66-year-old Lignoul received a letter from the IBCA about his induction after vacationing in Florida in December.

“It’s a great honor for me because there have been very good basketball officials from Granite City, like Keith Parker, Russ Chappell, Babe Champion, Vic Beeler, and Jim Davis,” Lignoul said. “Those guys were very good and for me to get this honor is really exciting for me.”

This year’s hall of fame class includes 24 coaches, 57 players and five teams. One of those players is Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

“I refereed a game when Jackie Joyner-Kersee was down at East St. Louis Lincoln and they were playing Granite City North at Cahokia,” Lignoul said. “There was another girl on that team besides her who also went to UCLA to run track and play basketball. They were very, very good.”

Lignoul began his officiating experience in 1974 at the Granite City Park District.

“My dad encouraged me,” he said. “He refereed with Babe Champion and a guy by the name of Jim Bain who worked in the NCAA Men’s Final Four more times than anybody until Eddie Hightower came along.”

For 20 years, Lignoul worked as a referee in 25 regional tournaments, 5 sectional tournaments and 2 super-sectional games.

“I was scheduled to work the state tournament, but I decided that I was going to work the college women,” Lignoul said. “So I did that. I did it because there were more opportunities to advance. It was an opportunity to make a little bit more money.”

Lignoul worked as a women’s college basketball official for 13 years (1994-2007). He was a referee for five NCAA Division I conferences.

“When I first started in college women’s basketball, it (the game) wasn’t all that great,” Lignoul said. “They had some good players like Jackie Stiles, but the game has really improved. It was a fun game. It’s like officiating any other game. It was very challenging. When you do a good job, it’s rewarding. I really enjoyed going out in every game and trying to manage the game and make sure both teams had a fair shake.”

Lignoul retired from officiating in 2007. He said after 12 years, he misses working as a referee.

“Physically, if I can do it, I still would like to be doing it today,” said Lignoul, who retired as a teacher in 2011. “I miss the challenge. I miss the excitement and the atmosphere. I miss the camaraderie of the people that you get to meet and work with.”

Other Lignoul highlights

Graduated from Granite City High School in 1969

Worked more than 40 years as baseball and football coach at the Granite City School District

Coached the GCHS baseball team to 26 wins and Southwestern Conference and regional championships in 1994

Spent six seasons as the American Legion Post 113 baseball coach (1987-93)

Received a special recognition award from the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame in 2017

Worked as a referee at the NCAA Division III Women’s Final Four in Norfolk, Va., (2005) and at the Nike All-American Camp (1996-1997) in Indianapolis

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter